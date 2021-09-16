Unsighted Launches September 30 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer Studio Pixel Punk announced the action RPG, Unsighted, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Humble Store on September 30.

Here is an overview of the game:

Traverse Arcadia your way. Save your friends. Time is ticking.

Alma is an Automaton that awakens to a world in ruin after the war with the humans. Anima, the resource that gives Automatons sentience, is running out and turning Alma’s friends into mindless killing machines, the UNSIGHTED.

Key Features:

Explore Your Way – The world of Arcadia is massive and ripe for exploration, with many shortcuts to discover and maps both above and below the surface of the world. When one path seems too tricky, find new uses for familiar weapons and tools.

– The world of Arcadia is massive and ripe for exploration, with many shortcuts to discover and maps both above and below the surface of the world. When one path seems too tricky, find new uses for familiar weapons and tools. Rich and Varied Combat – Build your perfect loadout to suit your playstyle. UNSIGHTED allows players to equip weapons in various ways, from dual-wielding swords to shuriken and shotgun combinations. Alma will need to use perfectly timed combat actions to trigger faster reload speeds or a massively damaging parry to survive in the city.

– Build your perfect loadout to suit your playstyle. UNSIGHTED allows players to equip weapons in various ways, from dual-wielding swords to shuriken and shotgun combinations. Alma will need to use perfectly timed combat actions to trigger faster reload speeds or a massively damaging parry to survive in the city. Craft and Upgrade – Upgrade Alma through an extensive upgrade tree via chips you’ll find throughout your journey. Chips can be crafted or discovered, and each offers different bonus effects. Experiment with nearly limitless builds from the fast and efficient to the powerful and stylish.

– Upgrade Alma through an extensive upgrade tree via chips you’ll find throughout your journey. Chips can be crafted or discovered, and each offers different bonus effects. Experiment with nearly limitless builds from the fast and efficient to the powerful and stylish. Choices Matter – Alma’s withering life force ticks away in real-time and is the driving factor in the story of UNSIGHTED. Tarry too long in one spot, and you may find that critical NPCs have already become Unsighted before you meet them. Save or drain other Automatons of their anima for your survival. The constant passage of time can result in vastly different endings and allows for further playthroughs to stay fresh and exciting.

– Alma’s withering life force ticks away in real-time and is the driving factor in the story of UNSIGHTED. Tarry too long in one spot, and you may find that critical NPCs have already become Unsighted before you meet them. Save or drain other Automatons of their anima for your survival. The constant passage of time can result in vastly different endings and allows for further playthroughs to stay fresh and exciting. Highly Replayable / Cooperative Play – In addition to the main story UNSIGHTED also features additional challenge modes, “Boss Rush” and “Dungeon Raid.” You can also bring a friend along your journey through Arcadia through full-featured “Co-Op.”

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

