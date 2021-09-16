Bandai Namco Reveals TGS 2021 Online Lineup and Schedule - News

/ 252 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced its live stream schedule and lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online.

Check out the complete schedule below via Gematsu:

October 1

20:00 to 21:30 – The Idolmaster: Starlit Season – Starlit Report Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special edition of The Idolmaster: Startlit Season news program “Starlit Report.” Look forward to the latest information about the game. Featuring voice actors Asami Imai, Marie Miyake, Saki Minami, Wakana Maruoka, and Rina Hidaka (via video letter), and producers Youzou Sakagami (The Idolmaster series general producer) and Hayato Kutaragi (The Idolmaster: Starlit Season producer).

October 2

21:00 to 22:15 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories News Festival! Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special – An introduction to the upcoming mobile game That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories with special guests. Plus a public dubbing for the game’s original story and tons of new information. Featuring voice actors Miho Okasaki, Rina Hidaka, and Jun Fukushima, and producer Seitaro Onishi.

October 3

11:20 to 16:00 – Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship: Tenkaichi Online Master Challenge Japan – A Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special program featuring a tournament sponsored by Bandai Namco Entertainment from among online tournaments targeting 11 areas around the world, with live commentary in Japanese. Featuring the Top 8 matches of the “Tenkaichi Online Master Challenge” held over the course of two days.

– A Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online special program featuring a tournament sponsored by Bandai Namco Entertainment from among online tournaments targeting 11 areas around the world, with live commentary in Japanese. Featuring the Top 8 matches of the “Tenkaichi Online Master Challenge” held over the course of two days. 17:30 to 19:00 – Sword Art Online Special Stage – The latest information on the Sword Art Online series, from the original work to the anime and games, including the October-due movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. Featuring voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, singer ReoNa, Aniplex’s Niwa Masami, and producers Yosuke Futami (Sword Art Online games general producer), Tomohiko Takeuchi, and Yuuta Fukami.

– The latest information on the Sword Art Online series, from the original work to the anime and games, including the October-due movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. Featuring voice actor Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, singer ReoNa, Aniplex’s Niwa Masami, and producers Yosuke Futami (Sword Art Online games general producer), Tomohiko Takeuchi, and Yuuta Fukami. 20:30 to 23:00 – Tales of Arise and Tales of Luminaria Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online Special Stage – Special information on Tales of Arise and Tales of Luminaria.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles