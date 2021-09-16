Brain Meltdown: Into Despair Arrives in October for Switch - News

Publisher CFK and developer Onfire Games announced the action platformer, Brain Meltdown: Into Despair, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in October.

The game first launched for PC via Steam Early Access in December 2020.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Brain Meltdown: Into Despair features a unique concept gameplay, which challenges players to clear various stages using two Joy-Cons simultaneously to control a pair of cute characters.

Currently under Early Access with very positive reviews, the game is notable for its delicate and charming hand-drawn style graphics, plus dramatic and immersive music. While players need to know only a few simple controls for the adventure, the game features stages filled with diverse gimmicks and puzzles.

