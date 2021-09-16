Tales of Arise Debuts at Top of Japanese Charts, WarioWare a Distant Second - Sales

/ 624 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Tales of Arise has debuted at the top of the retail charts in Japan, with sales of 151,316 units on PS4 and 50,482 on PS5, according to Famitsu data for the week ending 12th September 2021.

The combined total of 201,798 units sold for Tales of Arise puts it slightly behind Tales of Berseria's total of 234,092, which itself was significantly down on prior entries, although today's announcement of sales milestones for both games shows that they performed very well globally.

Elsewhere, Nintendo's latest first party effort for Switch - WarioWare: Get It Together! - managed second on the charts with 72,277 units sold. That puts it slightly ahead of the launch figures for the Wii's first WarioWare title, Smooth Moves (63k), but quite a ways behind the series' best-selling entry, the DS title WarioWare: Touched! (117k).

Finally in terms of new entries, the Switch port of Ys IX: Monstrum Nox managed to chart in 9th, selling just 7,324 units.

On the hardware front things were fairly stable. Switch sales saw the most movement, increasing by just over 6,000 units, resulting in an overall total of 67,114. PlayStation 4 sales rose very slightly off the back of Tales of Arise, while Xbox Series slipped back to just over 2,000 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment) – 151,316 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! (Nintendo) – 72,277 (New) [PS5] Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco Entertainment) – 50,482 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) – 14,628 (2,818,859) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) – 13,863 (4,039,388) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) – 13,529 (2,180,811) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami) – 8,749 (2,367,610) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) – 8,428 (4,416,060) [NSW] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox (Nippon Ichi Software) – 7,324 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (Pokemon Co.) – 7,012 (4,135,212)

And here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 56,177 (17,065,684) PlayStation 5 – 14,847 (862,268) Switch Lite – 10,937 (4,052,976) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,128 (167,363) PlayStation 4 – 1,763 (7,809,185) Xbox Series S – 1,738 (29,439) Xbox Series X – 351 (58,551) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 789 (1,186,047)

More Articles