GTA V First in Australia, While Civilization VI Makes Surprise Return

by Craig Snow , posted 10 hours ago / 384 Views

Grand Theft Auto V is back on top in Australia after being briefly dethroned by Aliens: Fireteam Elite the previous week, according to IGEA data for the week ending 3rd September 2021. 

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is already out of the top 10, but perhaps the biggest surprise is the return of Sid Meier's Civilization VI to the charts - it claimed 3rd.

The other re-entries were Red Dead Redemption 2 in 5th, Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 7th, and F1 2021 in 10th.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. Sid Meier's Civilization VI
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Red Dead Redemption 2
  6. Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition
  7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut
  9. Ring Fit Adventure
  10. F1 2021

