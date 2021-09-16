Inti Creates Shares Character & Story Details for Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 - News

Since Inti Creates announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 at BitSummit a few weeks ago, there hasn't been much news on the game. That changes today, with the arrival of new information on the game's characters, setting, and story, alongside a brand new music video.

The original Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX released back in September 2019, and Luminous Avenger iX 2 is its direct sequel that promises to take the original speedy and stylish 2D action gameplay to the next level.

The Story So Far

Thanks to the efforts of Copen, the "Luminous Avenger iX," the world is finally at peace. It was during these peaceful times that Copen threw himself into his research. Some time after his battles ended, Copen found himself in possession of a mysterious, rifle-shaped piece of tech called a "Blaster Rifle." Copen immediately began work on repairing and studying the device. While Copen was deep in the midst of his work, a wormhole suddenly appeared before him and drew him in. The next thing he knew, Copen found himself in an unfamiliar place — a desert world where only mechanical beings known as "Workers" lived. Copen, along with friendly mechanic Kohaku and autonomous, self-aware robot Lola, who were sent there along with him, must search for a way home. They have the help of a Worker girl, Null, who leads them to a giant tower known as the "Grave Pillar" where the world's secrets are said to lie. This is where their story begins...

Music Video

To accompany the new story and character details, Inti Creates released a music video, starring Lola's Japanese voice actress, Mayu Mineda, performing songs from the game.

Luminous Avenger iX 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam on 1/27/2022. The digital version price is set at $24.99.

