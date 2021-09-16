Battlefield 2042 Officially Delayed to November - News

After rumours of a potential delay to Battlefield 2042 did the rounds yesterday, today EA DICE has made it official: Battlefield 2042 is now set to release on 19th November instead of 22nd October.

The developer cited the inability to get its development teams back into their offices as a result of the response to Covid 19 as the main reason for pushing the release date back. The delay will allow them the extra time needed to deliver their original vision for the game.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series on 19th November.

