By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
'No New Global Debuts Should be Expected' from Microsoft at TGS 2021

'No New Global Debuts Should be Expected' from Microsoft at TGS 2021 - News

by Craig Snow , posted 13 hours ago / 869 Views

Microsoft will have a presence at the Tokyo Game Show once again this year, however the company is keen to manage expectations ahead of the event, noting in a news post that fans should not expect any new global debuts (i.e. global game announcements) from its TGS 2021 Xbox showing:

"Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year."

That's not a great surprise given TGS' focus on Japanese titles, but it's good to know ahead of time.

The Xbox live stream for TGS 2021 will take place on 30th September, at 6pm JST (10am BST/2am PDT). The complete TGS 2021 schedule can be found here.


More Articles

8 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Azzanation (13 hours ago)

I looked closely and notice the Mech is made up of Xbox consoles

  • +6
zakr1995 Azzanation (13 hours ago)

The pelvis is the OG Xbox.

  • +6
TheLegendaryBigBoss (13 hours ago)

So no Japanese studio acquisition?

  • +4
gtotheunit91 TheLegendaryBigBoss (11 hours ago)

I think they're referring to game announcements.

  • +1
NextGen_Gamer gtotheunit91 (6 hours ago)

I mean technically they did say only no global game announcements, but it seems like in general they are trying to lower expectations for the event, so probably also no acquisition announcements lol. But hey you never know!

  • 0
AkimboCurly (9 hours ago)

They said this last time for Gamescom but people got all excited anyway.

  • +1
gtotheunit91 (11 hours ago)

I wasn't expecting any game announcements till The Game Awards tbh or if they have an Xbox showcase around the October/November timeframe as they usually do.

  • 0
DonFerrari (12 hours ago)

Considering their lack of Japan presence I wouldn`t expect any relevant announcement at TGS from them.

  • 0