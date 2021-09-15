'No New Global Debuts Should be Expected' from Microsoft at TGS 2021 - NewsCraig Snow , posted 13 hours ago / 869 Views
Microsoft will have a presence at the Tokyo Game Show once again this year, however the company is keen to manage expectations ahead of the event, noting in a news post that fans should not expect any new global debuts (i.e. global game announcements) from its TGS 2021 Xbox showing:
"Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year."
That's not a great surprise given TGS' focus on Japanese titles, but it's good to know ahead of time.
The Xbox live stream for TGS 2021 will take place on 30th September, at 6pm JST (10am BST/2am PDT). The complete TGS 2021 schedule can be found here.
More Articles
I looked closely and notice the Mech is made up of Xbox consoles
So no Japanese studio acquisition?
I think they're referring to game announcements.
I mean technically they did say only no global game announcements, but it seems like in general they are trying to lower expectations for the event, so probably also no acquisition announcements lol. But hey you never know!
I wasn't expecting any game announcements till The Game Awards tbh or if they have an Xbox showcase around the October/November timeframe as they usually do.
Considering their lack of Japan presence I wouldn`t expect any relevant announcement at TGS from them.