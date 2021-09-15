'No New Global Debuts Should be Expected' from Microsoft at TGS 2021 - News

/ 366 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft will have a presence at the Tokyo Game Show once again this year, however the company is keen to manage expectations ahead of the event, noting in a news post that fans should not expect any new global debuts (i.e. global game announcements) from its TGS 2021 Xbox showing:

"Expect a celebration with our Asia community and locally relevant updates, though no new global debuts should be expected. Tune in to see the latest regionally relevant updates on previously announced games coming later this year."

That's not a great surprise given TGS' focus on Japanese titles, but it's good to know ahead of time.

The Xbox live stream for TGS 2021 will take place on 30th September, at 6pm JST (10am BST/2am PDT). The complete TGS 2021 schedule can be found here.

More Articles