Nintendo Has No Plans to Lower Switch's Price in the US Following Price Cut in Europe

Earlier this week Nintendo suddenly cut the price of the base Switch model throughout Europe, by £20/€30. It took the price of the base model from £279.99/€329.99 to £259.99/€299.99.

Potential buyers on the other side of the pond hoping the same would happen in North America in the near future have now had those hopes shot down, however, after Nintendo confirmed to Axios' Stephen Totilo that "there are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.".

“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.” — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 14, 2021

