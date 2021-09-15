Nintendo Has No Plans to Lower Switch's Price in the US Following Price Cut in Europe - NewsCraig Snow , posted 4 hours ago / 604 Views
Earlier this week Nintendo suddenly cut the price of the base Switch model throughout Europe, by £20/€30. It took the price of the base model from £279.99/€329.99 to £259.99/€299.99.
Potential buyers on the other side of the pond hoping the same would happen in North America in the near future have now had those hopes shot down, however, after Nintendo confirmed to Axios' Stephen Totilo that "there are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.".
Nintendo tells me yesterday's Switch price drop was just for Europe (and the UK):— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 14, 2021
“The trade price adjustment is for the European region only. There are no plans to change the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for any Nintendo Switch model in the U.S.”
Im sure this is due to the PS5 consistently outselling the switch in Europe.
The price drop was to address the YEN to EUR/GBP fluctuations. In the last 5 years, Euro lost around 8%, GBP lost 9.5%, USD stayed on the same level (+/- 1%). That is also reflected in the price drop. Europe, 9% drop, UK 13% drop, US unchanged.
Edit: YEN to AUD rate hasn't changed at all, compared to April 2017, so I wouldn't expect the price cut in Australia anytime soon
idiots are listing the oled model on ebay for alot more already... im happy with my day 1 edition I've had to replace joycons once due to drift. still play it most days