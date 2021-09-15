Latest Switch System Update Now Available, Adds Bluetooth Audio Support - News

Nintendo has released the latest system update for its Switch platform.

Software update v13.0.0 chiefly adds the ability to pair Bluetooth devices for audio output, but also includes a setting to maintain a wired internet connection while in Sleep Mode for improved downloading, the ability to see whether your wireless internet connection uses 2.4GHz or 5GHz frequency, and the ability to update the software on the Switch dock using the LAN port on upcoming Switch OLED models.

There are some limitations to the Bluetooth feature, as outlined on this support page:

Up to two wireless controllers can be connected to a Nintendo Switch console while using Bluetooth audio. You will not be able to pair additional wireless controllers until you disconnect the Bluetooth audio device.

Bluetooth audio will be disconnected during local communication, such as when starting a local wireless multiplayer game.

Only one Bluetooth audio device can be connected at a time, but up to 10 devices can be saved to a Nintendo Switch console.

Bluetooth microphones cannot be used.

You may experience audio latency depending on your Bluetooth device.

