Switch Best-Selling Console in August & YTD in US, Madden Tops Software Charts

According to the latest monthly NPD data it was a record August in the US for video gaming, with consumer spending of $4.4 billion (up 7% Year-on-Year), bringing the Year-to-Date total to $37.9 billion (up 13% YoY).

On the hardware side of things, spending hit $329 million (up 45% YoY), bringing the YTD total to $3 billion (up 49% YoY).

The Switch was the best-selling console in terms of units sold in August and YTD, with the PlayStation 5 in second place, although the PlayStation 5 continues to be the fastest-selling platform in PlayStation history.

When it comes to software, Madden NFL 22 topped the chart as expected and is already the 4th best-selling game of 2022. It's the 22nd year in a row that Madden has topped the charts in its launch month.

Ghost of Tsushima shot back up the charts thanks to its Director's Cut release, rising from 110th to 2nd. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War slipped one place to 3rd. Last month's star performer - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD - dropped to 7th.

Year-to-date, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War continues to lead the pack, followed by MLB: The Show 21, then Resident Evil: Village. Madden's debut sees everyone else drop at least one place, with the exception of Mario Kart 8, which holds on to 7th.

The Nintendo physical-only software chart sees Mario Kart 8 reclaim its crown, with Skyward Sword dropping one place to 2nd. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate rises two places to claim 3rd.

Elsewhere, Pokemon: Sword/Shield gains four places, moving from 9th to 5th, and Minecraft narrowly returns to the top ten.

The PlayStation chart sees more dramatic movement, thanks to Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, but also The Last of Us: Part II rising from 23rd to 10th off the back of a price cut at numerous retailers.

The top three were Madden NFL 22, followed by Ghost of Tsushima, and then Spider-Man: Miles Morales in third.

Finally, the Xbox chart saw It Takes Two and Marvel's Avengers climbing back into the top ten, in 6th and 8th, respectively.

The top three were Madden NFL 22, followed by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and then Assassin's Creed: Valhalla.

