Leaked Nvidia Game List Includes God of War & FFVII Remake for PC, Possibly Just 'Speculative'
A leaked list of titles that were data-mined from Geforce Now includes Halo 5, God of War and Final Fantasy VII Remake for PC, as well as currently-unannounced titles like Helldivers 2 and a Final Fantasy IX Remake.
Nvidia has acknowledged that the list is an accurate, unauthorised data-mine from its Geforce Now platform, but poured some cold water on fan hopes by saying that it often includes 'speculative' releases for internal testing:
"Nvidia is aware of an unauthorized published game list, with both released and/or speculative titles, used only for internal tracking and testing. Inclusion on the list is neither confirmation nor an announcement of any game. Nvidia took immediate action to remove access to the list. No confidential game builds or personal information were exposed."
It's also possible that many of the Sony titles are upcoming PlayStation NOW games, which can be accessed from PC.
And indeed the full list is a bit too juicy to be entirely true, but given Sony and Microsoft's recent Steam porting efforts it's conceivable that many of the game listed will come to PC eventually.
Yep the list is full of speculation such as FF9 Remake, XCOM3, Bioshock 2022, Mario + Rabbids. Everything unannounced listed on their means nothing. I do think God of War has a good chance of coming to pc eventually though.
Oh wow I thought FF7R was already on PC. I wouldn't doubt that games like GoW and FF7R would eventually go to PC though. Unfortunate for some that this is fake news.
The list also includes games like Titanfall 3, Bayonetta 3 and Mario + Rabbids.... yeah... Nah!
Fake list and you still created a article about it?