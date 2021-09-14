Sumo Acquires Auroch Digital - News

posted 15 hours ago

Sumo Group, which is the parent company of Sumo Digital (LittleBigPlanet 3, Crackdown 3, Sackboy: A Big Adventure) has acquired Auroch Digital. Auroch Digital is a small UK developer that created the likes of Dark Future: Blood Red States, Ogre, and Achtung! Cthulhu Tactics.

The acquisition reportedly cost at least £6 million, although the final figure is dependent on Auroch's financial performance by 2024.

Auroch will continue to use its own name and retain its current management staff. It will help bolster Sumo's publishing arm, called Secret Mode.

Sumo itself is set to be acquired by Tencent, in a deal worth $1.27 billion.

