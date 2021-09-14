Platinum Interested in Bringing Star Fox Zero to Switch - NewsCraig Snow , posted 11 hours ago / 721 Views
In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Platinum's studio head Atsushi Inaba has said that he and the team at Platinum Games would be interested in porting Star Fox Zero to Switch:
"It’s unfortunate that people aren’t able to play older games because they’re locked out of the platform, so of course if possible we’d like to bring over any of those older titles to the newer platforms. It kind of depends on what’s in the realm of actual possibility, but yes, if the chance came up it’s definitely something we’d like to think about.”
But the move would, of course, depend on Nintendo giving the go-ahead:
"The important thing to remember there is that because it’s Nintendo’s IP, the ideas are coming from Miyamoto-san himself... Of course, at that time there was a lot of discussion between Platinum and Nintendo, but if the opportunity came up to bring Star Fox Zero to the Switch again it would be more of a question of what he would like to do in that opportunity, and of course we would respect that again."
Star Fox Zero was originally developed by Nintendo and PlatinumGames for the WiiU, but received a lukewarm reception upon its launch in 2016.
More Articles
Underrated games. People just have trouble adapting to new control schemes. That being said, it's not like it has a stellar reputation, so they're probably better off just releasing a new entry.
Great, hopefully they use that as an opportunity to fix the game as well. It just needs play like Star Fox 64 or even Star Fox Assault. The dual screen gimmick on Wii U made it a bad experience.
I don’t understand why aren’t developers bringing everything to the switch. It’s the most successful Nintendo home console ever. Games will sell on it.
Correction, most successful portable console. The hardware was designed for portability and many people own a Switch Lite.
Please don't start... Nintendo recongizes the Switch as a hybrid-console. Not a portable
console.
How many people actually do own a Lite, though? The price difference isn't big enough to entice most people and you lose what makes the console special. I have yet to meet someone with a Lite.
This has to be one of only at most a handful of Nintendo games from the Wii U that hasn’t been ported to the Switch.
We just need now twilight Princess. Wind waker and xenoblades X. Also zombiU but wouldn’t be the same without 2 screens.
The Zelda games are already re-releases themselves so I can see why they got overlooked. Xenoblade X slightly odd as it was overlooked in favour of a port of the first game, which originally released on the Wii.
The controls would need a drastic overhaul, I'm not sure how likely Miyamoto would let that happen.
Please make it happen... The reason why this game was such a huge turnoff was because of the control scheme... Porting it to Switch can resolve most of that.