Epic Games Appealing Decision Made in Case Against Apple

posted 15 hours ago

Epic Games is appealing the ruling made in the company's recent case against Apple.

The judge in that case, judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, did find that Apple has to allow apps to link to external payment options, but otherwise ruled against Epic Games on nine out of the ten counts the company made against Apple.

Crucially, she ruled that Epic Games was in breach of its contract when a Fortnite patch introduced direct payments, avoiding the 30% commission Apple takes on all transactions (which amounted to more than $12 million in just one quarter last year).

As a result Epic Games is set to take the matter to the US Court of Appeals in a bid to overturn the ruling and has now filed a notice of appeal.

