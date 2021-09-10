Several Voice Actors to Return in Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Aspyr Media, and Lucasfilm Games during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 yesterday announced Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake. It is a "console exclusive on PlayStation 5 at launch" and it is also confirmed to be coming to PC.

Aspyr’s lead producer Ryan Treadwell in a blog post has confirmed several voice actors from the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic will be returning in the remake.

“I can confirm that that is Jennifer Hale. We all think the world of Jennifer. She is an amazing talent and immediately slipped back into the role of Bastila when she came to help us with the teaser trailer," Treadwell said.

"I do think that you’re going to see some other familiar voices return, but that’s probably as deep as we’re gonna go on that one right now."

