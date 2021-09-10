Square Enix Reveals TGS 2021 Online Lineup - News

/ 403 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has revealed its lineup of games for Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online, which runs from September 30 to October 3.

Read the details below via Gematsu:

Lineup

Schedule

October 1

English: YouTube

19:00 – Square Enix Presents TGS 2021 – A review of information released thus far and new updates on upcoming titles. Featuring MC Hiroki Yasumoto.

– A review of information released thus far and new updates on upcoming titles. Featuring MC Hiroki Yasumoto. 20:00 – Opening Day! Square Enix TGS 2021 Special Live Broadcast – Details coming soon.

– Details coming soon. 21:00 – Lounge Jam: Square Enix Music TGS 2021 Special Live – Featuring Ryo Miyachi Quintet.

– Featuring Ryo Miyachi Quintet. 22:00 – Forspoken TGS Special Program – Information on the PlayStation 5 and PC title Forspoken. Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic), Takeshi Terada (co-director), and Raio Mitsuno (creative producer).

October 2

English: From 13:00 (YouTube), From 21:00 (YouTube)

13:00 – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Official Livestream: “Selling the Galaxy’s Most Awesome Misfits to SQEX CEO” You got this. Probably. – Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released worldwide on October 26. In addition to another overview of the game, it will be presented to the president of Square Enix…!? Look forward to various information on the game just ahead of its release. Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic), Daisuke Yamamoto (localization producer), Ken Rose (localization director), and Yousuke Matsuda (Square Enix president).

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released worldwide on October 26. In addition to another overview of the game, it will be presented to the president of Square Enix…!? Look forward to various information on the game just ahead of its release. Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic), Daisuke Yamamoto (localization producer), Ken Rose (localization director), and Yousuke Matsuda (Square Enix president). 14:15 – Nobuo Uematsu’s “I Heard that Woodsmen are Popular…” – Featuring Nobuo Uematsu (composer), Keiji Kawamori (music director), and Makoto Ise (sound director).

15:30 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius TGS 2021 Live Stream – Game information, development stories, and more. There may even be a giveaway during the live stream!?

– Game information, development stories, and more. There may even be a giveaway during the live stream!? 16:45 – War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius TGS 2021 Special Live Stream – An overview of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, including the new content “Another Story.” Featuring Kay Hirono (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius series producer), Nakai Kazuhide (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius assistant producer), and MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic).

– An overview of War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, including the new content “Another Story.” Featuring Kay Hirono (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius series producer), Nakai Kazuhide (War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius assistant producer), and MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic). 17:45 – SaGa Series TGS 2021 Special Live Stream – The latest information on the SaGa series including Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, Imperial SaGa Eclipse, and Romancing SaGa Re;universe. Featuring Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), Kenji Ito (composer), Benny Matsuyama (game writer, novelist), Hikaru Ishihara (Akatsuki development staff), Yousuke Fujimoto (THINK & FEEL director), MC Nobuo (Penguins comedian), and assistant MC Yui (actor and talent).

– The latest information on the SaGa series including Collection of SaGa: Final Fantasy Legend, Imperial SaGa Eclipse, and Romancing SaGa Re;universe. Featuring Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushuu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer), Kenji Ito (composer), Benny Matsuyama (game writer, novelist), Hikaru Ishihara (Akatsuki development staff), Yousuke Fujimoto (THINK & FEEL director), MC Nobuo (Penguins comedian), and assistant MC Yui (actor and talent). 19:45 – Chou Dragon Quest X TV TGS 2021 Special – The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online edition of the popular live stream program Chou Dragon Quest X TV. Featuring Koji Aoyama (Dragon Quest X Online producer), Takashi Anzai (Dragon Quest X Online director), Ami Niimaruichi (3rd Novice Ambassador), Leena (5th Novice Ambassador), and MCs Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Goro) and Ayana Tsubaki (talent).

TV TGS 2021 Special – The Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online edition of the popular live stream program Chou Dragon Quest X TV. Featuring Koji Aoyama (Dragon Quest X Online producer), Takashi Anzai (Dragon Quest X Online director), Ami Niimaruichi (3rd Novice Ambassador), Leena (5th Novice Ambassador), and MCs Motohiro Takewaka (Buffalo Goro) and Ayana Tsubaki (talent). 21:00 – Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin TGS 2021 Special Broadcast – A review of the survey from the June-released trial version, plus live gameplay and more with special guests. Featuring MC Masao Koori, Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent and voice actor), Sayaka Kano (game idol), Tetsuya Nomura (Square Enix creative producer) (heavenly voice), Daisuke Inoue (Square Enix director), Hiroya Usuda (Koei Tecmo director), and Michinobu Kumabe (Koei Tecmo director).

– A review of the survey from the June-released trial version, plus live gameplay and more with special guests. Featuring MC Masao Koori, Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent and voice actor), Sayaka Kano (game idol), Tetsuya Nomura (Square Enix creative producer) (heavenly voice), Daisuke Inoue (Square Enix director), Hiroya Usuda (Koei Tecmo director), and Michinobu Kumabe (Koei Tecmo director). 22:00 – Square Enix Jazz Live Painting

October 3

English: From 12:00 (YouTube), From 17:30 (YouTube)

12:00 – Final Fantasy Trading Card Game: Beginner’s Hall at TGS 2021

15:30 – Educational Program: “Worldwide Okabe” – Featuring Keiichi Okabe (NieR series composer), Yoko Taro (NieR series creative director), and Yosuke Saito (NieR series producer).

– Featuring Keiichi Okabe (NieR series composer), Yoko Taro (NieR series creative director), and Yosuke Saito (NieR series producer). 17:30 – Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier TGS 2021 Special Live Stream – Another overview of the game, plus live gameplay and more with the development team and guests. Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic), assistant Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent and actor), live streamer Taiga Kishi, guest streamers SHAKA and Alelu, Shoichi Ichikawa (producer), and Tetsuya Nomura (creative director) (heavenly voice).

– Another overview of the game, plus live gameplay and more with the development team and guests. Featuring MC Susumu Imadachi (Elec. Comic), assistant Kasumi Ashizawa (game talent and actor), live streamer Taiga Kishi, guest streamers SHAKA and Alelu, Shoichi Ichikawa (producer), and Tetsuya Nomura (creative director) (heavenly voice). 19:00 – Deep Insanity: Asylum Pre-Release TGS 2021 Special Live Stream – Deep Insanity: Asylum will be released for PC, iOS, and Android this fall. A deep mystery adventure of a young man who lost his memory will unfold in a huge underground world known as Asylum. A deep dive into the mysteries hidden in this title with the development team and creators of the game’s world. Featuring Makoto Fukami (world creator), Norimitsu Kaihou (world creator), Ryoutarou Ishii (producer), and MC Yui.

– Deep Insanity: Asylum will be released for PC, iOS, and Android this fall. A deep mystery adventure of a young man who lost his memory will unfold in a huge underground world known as Asylum. A deep dive into the mysteries hidden in this title with the development team and creators of the game’s world. Featuring Makoto Fukami (world creator), Norimitsu Kaihou (world creator), Ryoutarou Ishii (producer), and MC Yui. 20:00 – Dragon Quest X Offline Show Full of News – Dragon Quest X Offline has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement… but the producer and his guests will now share the latest information. Featuring Haruna Iikubo (talent), Takuma Shiraishi (Dragon Quest X Offline producer0, and MC Jun Fukuyama (voice actor).

– Dragon Quest X Offline has been shrouded in mystery since its announcement… but the producer and his guests will now share the latest information. Featuring Haruna Iikubo (talent), Takuma Shiraishi (Dragon Quest X Offline producer0, and MC Jun Fukuyama (voice actor). 21:00 – Final Fantasy XIV Yoshi-P Sanpo in TGS 2021 Online – Final Fantasy XIV producer and directory Naoki Yoshida visits the public servers and plays with users in this live stream. Featuring Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (Final Fantasy XIV global community producer).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles