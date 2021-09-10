Omen of Sorrow Arrives September 15 for Xbox One - News

/ 225 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developer AOne Games announced the classic 2D, four-button fighting game, Omen of Sorrow, will launch for the Xbox One on September 15 for $19.99. It will also be launching "very soon" for PC via Steam.

Omen of Sorrow first launched for PlayStation 4 in November 2018, followed by PC via the Epic Games Store in July 2019.

View a trailer of the Xbox One version of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Omen of Sorrow is a classic 2D, four-button fighting game, with Unreal Engine 4-powered graphics, a cast of characters inspired by classical horror, fantasy, and mythology, and a battle system designed from the ground up to leverage player skill, rather than stats or random chance, featuring deep combat mechanics that favor movement and spacing over tight execution to provide an engaging experience for pros and newcomers alike!

Using a netcode technique called rollback (GGPO), Omen of Sorrow offers you a near-lagless online experience. You’ll also be able to fight your friends in Local Multiplayer.

Key Features:

Battle with many iconic characters and strategize with character specific special moves and abilities!

Flirt with danger in dismal stages, inspired by age-old European legends!

Take part in a gripping tale of darkness and despair in an exclusive Story Mode!

Endure grueling battles in Arcade and Survival Modes, or beat up friends in local Versus!

Experience a complete Online Mode, featuring Ranked and Casual matches, and create lobbies for custom rule matches!

Unlock more than 200 in-game rewards by conquering all of the different gameplay modes!

Master your fighting skills in a fully featured Training Room!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles