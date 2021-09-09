Grand Theft Auto V for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Delayed to March 2022 - News

Rockstar Games has delayed the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online from November 11 release date to March 2022.

The standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be available to download for free exclusively on PlayStation 5 for the first three months.

View a new trailer of the next-generation version of Grand Theft Auto V below:

