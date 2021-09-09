Forspoken Launches in Spring 2022 for PS5 and PC - News

Publisher Square Enix and developer Luminous Productions announced Forspoken will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC in spring 2022.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read the latest details on the game below:

Frey is a directionless, gritty yet street smart young woman who has persevered despite her rough upbringing in New York City. And her life hasn’t really gotten any easier now that she’s about to turn 21. Things take a turn for the unexpected when she’s magically transported to Athia, a land where fantasies and nightmares are suddenly very real.

Playing as Frey, you’ll need to harness newly discovered magical abilities to battle the terrifying monsters that inhabit the land. To have a chance of returning home, she’ll also have to contend with the Tantas — destructive and twisted all-powerful matriarchs who have dominion over Athia.

As previously announced, Frey is performed by Ella Balinska, so I hope you enjoyed a longer look at her performance in the trailer. I’m excited to reveal more characters from Forspoken and some of the fantastic actors behind them too:

Jonathan Cake plays Frey’s companion “Cuff.” Cuff is a magical, sentient bracelet of uncertain origin who helps Frey navigate through the sprawling landscapes of Athia.

Janina Gavankar plays Tanta Sila, the strongest and most formidable Tanta in Athia. While she once protected Athia with her unparalleled prowess in battle, Tanta Sila is now a dictatorial despot who is mad with power.

Keala Settle plays Johedy, the hard-nosed archivist who provides Frey with guidance during her journey in Athia.

Monica Barbaro plays Auden, a kind and open-minded young woman who prioritizes the needs of others before her own. She is quick to accept Frey in Athia and sees more in her than Frey does in herself.

You may also be wondering about the music in the trailer—pretty amazing, right? I’m happy to announce that the track was composed by the legendary Bear McCreary, who you may know from God of War (2018) and The Walking Dead.

We’re so excited that Bear has joined the Forspoken team as he can bring the immersive world and all of its twisted beauty come to life by fusing contemporary electronic beats with a fantasy tone. But why stop at one legendary composer when you can work with two? In addition to Bear, the renowned Garry Schyman (BioShock) is also composing musical tracks for the game. So go ahead and set those expectations high — you’re going to be wowed.

Finally, I’m excited to announce some of the talented writers behind this game. They include Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Hennig (Uncharted series), Allison Rymer, and Todd Stashwick. Together, they’ve worked to craft a beautiful story of Frey’s journey of self-discovery that I have no doubt you will enjoy.

