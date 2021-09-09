Crash Bandicoot Gets 25th Anniversary Celebration Video - News

Publisher Activision and developer Toys for Bob has released a 25th anniversary celebration video for the Crash Bandicoot series. The video features Toys for Bob’s Paul Yan and Avery Lodato as they take a look back at the series.

The original Crash Bandicoot was developed by Naughty Dog and launched for the PlayStation on September 9, 1996.

A CRASHiversary is now available for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It includes Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

