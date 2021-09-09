Nioh Series Ships 6 Million Units - Sales

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja announced the Nioh series has shipped over six million units worldwide. The figure includes digital sales. This figure is up from five million units shipped in April.

Koei Tecmo has released the PC versions of Nioh: Complete Edition and Nioh 2: The Complete Edition on the Epic Games Store. Nioh: Complete Edition will be available for free until September 16.

Nioh launched for the PlayStation 4 in February 2017 and PC via Steam in November 2017. Nioh 2 launched for the PlayStation 4 in March 2020 and PC via Steam in February 2021. A Nioh Collection including remastered versions of both games launched for the PlayStation 5 in February 2021.

