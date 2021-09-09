New PS5 Model Reportedly Runs Cooler, According to New Test - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 777 Views
A new version of the PS5 with a disc drive were spotted for sale in Australia, Japan, and parts of the US last month. The launch PS5 consoles used a CFI-1XXX model number, while the new model spotted in Australia uses CFI-11XX. he revised hardware model - CFI-1100B - weighs 3.6 Kg, while the launch model - CFI-1000B - weighs 3.9 Kg.
A video from YouTuber Austin Evans has solved why the new PS5 model is 300 grams lighter than the launch PS5 model. Sony has changed out the heatsink with a much smaller version. Testing by Evans discovered the air coming out of the console ran hotter than launch PS5 consoles by about 3C to 5C.
YouTube channel Hardware Busters has now done a more in-depth look at the revised PS5 model who measured the temperature of the internal components of the console, rather than the heat of the exhaust vents.
The testing shows the CPU in the new PS model runs cooler than launch consoles by 11C. The CPU in the launch PS5 runs around 51.15C, while the new model runs around 40.08C.
However, the memory does run hotter in the new model at 48.2C compared to 40.88C on the launch units. VRM also runs slightly warmer at 46.32C, compared to 44.97C.
"They have exactly the same fans, power consumption is about the same, fan speed is also the same. The only difference is in the heat sink," said Hardware Busters.
"It’s evident now that the heat sink in the new PlayStation 5 performs better. Yes, it is smaller and weighs 300g less in the new model, but it is more effective. I measured 11C lower CPU temperature on the new PS5 model.
"The memory difference. Yes, it was 8C higher in the new model, but what matters the most is CPU temperature. The new heat sink looks to be better according to my data."
Youtubers love to spread lies to clicks, austin is such a fucking tool.
To be fair he only measured the heat from the outside. He didnt touch anything eise and was going off his own assumption which he admitted. He clearly stated in the video that we have to wait and see more videos if it actually runs hotter.
There is no "to be fair". He knew he was going to get people watching by having a sensationalized video. It was marketing. So many YouTubers are creating the new frontier of "tabloid news".
He didn't care about doing a big dive into the actual hardware, it was "heat sink smaller, produces more heat". And people gobbled it up. It really isn't any better than the people who shot vape smoke/steam through their Xbox Series X to make it look like they were "so hot, they are smoking".
He said it wasnt a deep dive, just a first impression. Very different to blowing vape smoke in a console. Watch the actual video.
He was one of the few people paid to make videos revealing xbox new console , dude have massive bias. They dont make videos to say it like this it is, they are paid markting tools
Your to be fair, seems more like let`s make excuse for someone who spread FUD. The reports were all on PS5 running hotter instead of only the exhaust being hotter.
Because he clearly showed it throwing more hot air, that isnt fud, it actually is. Weather it was running hotter internally was something he said he doesn't know.
Austin Evans always makes concern troll videos about Playstation, and videos trying to put them in bad light. Then he gets invited by xbox teams, to do show cases of xbox's and its a totally differnt vibe. Guy is obviously abit biased.
The guy mentions when he says "memory runs hotter" he was actually meassureing the SSD.
Also CPU temps = APU or SoC temps.
So which of the armchairs engineers got it right? And wasn`t the design of the fan a little different from what we heard?