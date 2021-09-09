Hermen Hulst: Firesprite Won't Only Develop VR Games - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced it has acquired Liverpool-based developer Firesprite. Sony and Firesprite have had an partnership for over eight years.

Head of PlayStation Studios Hermen Hulst in an interview with GamesIndustry was asked if Firesprite would focus on developing games for the PlayStation VR and the upcoming next-generation PSVR headset as they have experience with VR. He said that wouldn't necessarily be the case.

"Not necessarily," Hulst said. "Clearly the expertise that Firesprite has gained on their work with The Persistence and The Playroom is something that they bring to the table. It's too early to talk about what specific platforms or experiences that we're going to collaborate on with Firesprite. But that experience is very valuable."

Firesprite managing director Graeme Ankers added, "The philosophy that we have is to really innovate and create on any platform. Whether that's VR or non-VR. VR is amazing. It really changes the paradigm of design and immerses you in those worlds. It doesn't really matter for us what the hardware is, we'll maximise and create and innovate for that particular hardware.

"We've got experience on a lot of VR projects and on a lot of non-VR projects throughout our history. It's about being brave and creating those experiences that really showcase what any platform feature can deliver, and the best experience for the game, of course."

