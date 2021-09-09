New Crash Bandicoot Game Possibly Being Teased - News

Activision might be getting ready to announce a new Crash Bandicoot game. The publisher has been sending Wumpa piñatas to media and influencers, which might suggest a new entry in the series is about to be announced.

The packages sent out are in preparations of the 25th anniversary of Crash Bandicoot as the original game released in September 1996 in North America and November 1996 in Europe.

It is possible Activision will announce the game during Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021. It is set to take place later today at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch.

The showcase will be around 40 minutes long and features "updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. And stick around after the presentation to get more updates from some of the studio teams featured in the Showcase."

And of course, I scanned the card for all to read :) pic.twitter.com/jAnr7KnmF5 — Canadian Guy Eh (@Canadianguyehh) September 8, 2021

We and other outlets and influencers received a special Crash Bandicoot Wumpa piñata, possibly teasing a game (Wumpa League?) reveal at the upcoming PlayStation Showcase set on the game's 25th anniversary. https://t.co/ZcoPtvTVAr pic.twitter.com/eWEodIk8Bd — PlayStation LifeStyle (@PSLifeStyle) September 8, 2021

That feeling you get when you hear there's a certain party right around the corner 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/WabWIJDQMx — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) September 7, 2021

