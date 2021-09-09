Ring Fit Adventure Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 15,610 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 5, 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in second place with sales of 15,592 units. Minecraft (NS) is in third place with sales of 14,229 units. Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 10,307 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch and one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 60,942 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 17,075 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,605 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 1,431 units, and the 3DS sold 746 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 15,610 (2,804,231) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 15,592 (4,025,525) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,229 (2,167,282) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 10,307 (2,358,861) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,697 (4,407,632) [PS4] Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon (Aniplex, 08/26/21) – 7,939 (74,110) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 7,829 (872,702) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 7,764 (4,128,200) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 5,824 (788,500) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 5,739 (1,982,289)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 49,854 (17,009,507) PlayStation 5 – 15,580 (847,421) Switch Lite – 11,088 (4,042,039) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,495 (165,235) PlayStation 4 – 1,431 (7,807,422) Xbox Series S – 1,346 (27,701) Xbox Series X – 1,259 (58,200) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 746 (1,172,051)

