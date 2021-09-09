PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Sales Comparison Charts Through August 28 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 635 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2018 – (Week ending January 13 to September 1)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to August 31)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to August 29)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to August 28)
"Year to date" sales for 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2021 versus 2020 and 2021 versus 2019 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 1,509,055 (-70.6%)
- Xbox Series X|S – n/a
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 834,953 (-5.9%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 311,264 (-90.6%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 4,496,482 (-71.8%)
- PlayStation 5 – n/a
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Switch starts to decline. Although, last year was that massive and the decline is small, so that it still is massive.
Switch declined a bit so far, but let's say with the launch of the OLED model and the far stronger lineup for this end of the year compared to last year can without a doubt make it surpass last year's total. But it is clear the Switch is starting to lose momentum and the OLED model will only help on a short term. I think it is necessary now to cut the price of the Switch model and i think it's a shot in the foot from Nintendo to announce the 350$ price point of the new model so far in advance cause i feel like they should have reduced the current model and launch the new one at the regular 300$ price instead. Now they will be stuck at selling it for 350$ for atleast several months, we'll see how the interest is.
Switch will be 1m behind 2020 when the OLED model launches. This is quite a task. Switch can still beat last year's numbers, because the 2020 holiday sales were behind 2019 and everyone is waiting for the new hardware.
Ps5 declined ,very low for covid period.Like switch numbers 2017.This is why sony forecast only 14.8M in this FY vs 25.5 M Switch.An28.3M Switch in previews FY