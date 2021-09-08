Switch Sales Top 90 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Aug 22-28 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 289,641 units sold for the week ending August 28, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 90.25 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 225,203 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.25 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 131,166 units to bring their lifetime sales to 6.93 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,480 units, the Xbox One sold 11,524 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 473 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 82,258 units (-22.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 99,053 (-77.7%), the Xbox One is down 12,228 units (-51.5%), and the 3DS is down 4,539 units (-90.6%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by nearly 10,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 7,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 3,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 289,641 ( 90,245,313 ) PlayStation 5 - 225,203 ( 11,252,518 ) Xbox Series X|S - 131,166 ( 6,930,831 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,480 ( 116,413,122 ) Xbox One - 11,524 ( 50,356,307 ) 3DS - 473 ( 75,941,436 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 109,389 PlayStation 5 - 83,976 Xbox Series X|S - 67,203 PlayStation 4 - 10,790 Xbox One - 8,602

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 96,518 Switch - 78,463 Xbox Series X|S - 43,499 PlayStation 4 - 13,853 Xbox One - 2,342 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 91,308 PlayStation 5 - 39,026 Xbox Series X|S - 15,852 PlayStation 4 - 3,407 Xbox One - 381 3DS - 473 (Japan only)

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 10,481 PlayStation 5 - 5,683 Xbox Series X|S - 4,612 PlayStation 4 - 430 Xbox One - 199

