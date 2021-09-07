Playground Reveals List of Confirmed Cars in Forza Horizon 5 at Launch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 414 Views
Playground Games in the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! series has revealed the confirmed list of cars that will be available in the racing game at launch. The list was last updated today and includes hundreds of cars. The list will include more cars by launch.
Several cars will be making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. This includes the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, 991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15, 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and more.
"Starting today, we’re announcing hundreds of cars available to acquire and drive on day one of Forza Horizon 5 – but stay tuned, because this isn’t the final list for launch date," said Playground Games in a blog post. "We’ll be expanding it with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to Nov. 9, so be sure to check back regularly for all the latest updates.
"What’s more, the car roster of Forza Horizon 5 will evolve further beyond its initial release. As you saw in Forza Horizon 4, we introduced both new-to-franchise cars and brought back fan favorites in the Festival Playlist. By completing seasonal content, players expand their garage with new cars and rewards every week. We’re excited to bring the Festival Playlist to Forza Horizon 5, and we’ll have more to share on that in the future.
"Several vehicles are making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. From the sheer scale and durability of the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium to the exceptionally rare, naturally aspirated 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the new additions to our roster are the most diverse they’ve ever been in Forza history.
"Forza Horizon 5 also introduces some of the world’s most innovative cars to the franchise – and our cover cars are no exception. The Mercedes-AMG ONE brings Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street for the first time ever, while the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands combines the toughness of an F-Series truck and the performance spirit of Mustang to deliver an exhilarating off-road experience.
"Forzavista, our car exploration mode, encourages you to get up close and discover the unique characteristics and intricate components of vehicles in exquisite detail. For the first time, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, we’re bringing raytracing to Forzavista – introducing a new level of material response and reflections that are truer to life. Details matter, so it’s fitting that every car in Forza Horizon 5 features an authentic Forzavista experience with unprecedented pinpoint accuracy.
"Additionally, the cars you obtain in-game are highlighted under a new Car Collection interface. Here you can track the vehicles you’ve acquired per manufacturer. It’s like having your own virtual car sticker book. Each automobile is designated with a rarity level and collecting a specific number of cars per manufacturer will also unlock a special reward to claim."
Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.
Check out the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! series below:
Check out the confirmed list of cars in Forza Horizon 5 as of September 7:
|
2001
|
Acura
|
Integra Type-R
|
2002
|
Acura
|
RSX Type-S
|
2017
|
Acura
|
NSX
|
1973
|
Alpine
|
A110 1600s
|
2017
|
Alpine
|
A110
|
2015
|
Alumi Craft
|
Class 10 Race Car
|
1973
|
AMC
|
Gremlin X
|
2554
|
AMG Transport Dynamics
|
M12S Warthog CST
|
2018
|
Apollo
|
Intensa Emozione
|
2013
|
Ariel
|
Atom 500 V8
|
2016
|
Ariel
|
Nomad
|
1964
|
Aston Martin
|
DB5
|
2013
|
Aston Martin
|
V12 Vantage S
|
2016
|
Aston Martin
|
Vantage GT12
|
2017
|
Aston Martin
|
DB11
|
2019
|
Aston Martin
|
Vantage
|
2019
|
Aston Martin
|
DBS Superleggera
|
2017
|
Aston Martin
|
Vulcan AMR Pro
|
2006
|
Audi
|
RS 4
|
2003
|
Audi
|
RS 6
|
2009
|
Audi
|
RS 6
|
2011
|
Audi
|
RS 5 Coupé
|
2013
|
Audi
|
RS 4 Avant
|
2013
|
Audi
|
RS 7 Sportback
|
2013
|
Audi
|
R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
|
2001
|
Audi
|
RS 4 Avant
|
2015
|
Audi
|
RS 6 Avant
|
2010
|
Audi
|
TT RS Coupé
|
2016
|
Audi
|
R8 V10 plus
|
1984
|
Audi
|
Sport quattro
|
2015
|
Audi
|
TTS Coupé
|
1995
|
Audi
|
RS 2 Avant
|
2015
|
Audi
|
S1
|
1958
|
Austin Healey
|
Sprite MkI
|
1939
|
Auto Union
|
Type D
|
2014
|
BAC
|
Mono
|
1987
|
Buick
|
Regal GNX
|
1970
|
Buick
|
GSX
|
2016
|
Cadillac
|
ATS-V
|
2016
|
Cadillac
|
CTS-V Sedan
|
2018
|
Can-Am
|
Maverick X RS Turbo R
|
2013
|
Caterham
|
Superlight R500
|
1969
|
Chevrolet
|
Camaro Super Sport Coupe
|
1970
|
Chevrolet
|
Chevelle Super Sport 454
|
1967
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette Stingray 427
|
2002
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette Z06
|
1970
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette ZR-1
|
1979
|
Chevrolet
|
Camaro Z28
|
2009
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette ZR1
|
1970
|
Chevrolet
|
El Camino Super Sport 454
|
1964
|
Chevrolet
|
Impala Super Sport 409
|
1970
|
Chevrolet
|
Camaro Z28
|
1996
|
Chevrolet
|
Impala Super Sport
|
1969
|
Chevrolet
|
Nova Super Sport 396
|
1957
|
Chevrolet
|
Bel Air
|
1953
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette
|
1988
|
Chevrolet
|
Monte Carlo Super Sport
|
1995
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette ZR-1
|
2015
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette Z06
|
2015
|
Chevrolet
|
Camaro Z/28
|
1955
|
Chevrolet
|
150 Utility Sedan
|
2017
|
Chevrolet
|
Camaro ZL1
|
2017
|
Chevrolet
|
Colorado ZR2
|
2019
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette ZR1
|
2018
|
Chevrolet
|
Camaro ZL1 1LE
|
2020
|
Chevrolet
|
Corvette Stingray Coupe
|
1970
|
Datsun
|
510
|
2018
|
DeBerti Design
|
Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck
|
2018
|
DeBerti Design
|
Ford F-150 Prerunner
|
2013
|
DeBerti Design
|
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|
1969
|
Dodge
|
Charger R/T
|
1970
|
Dodge
|
Challenger R/T
|
2008
|
Dodge
|
Viper SRT10 ACR
|
1969
|
Dodge
|
Charger Daytona HEMI
|
2015
|
Dodge
|
Challenger SRT Hellcat
|
2015
|
Dodge
|
Charger SRT Hellcat
|
2016
|
Dodge
|
Viper ACR
|
2018
|
Dodge
|
Durango SRT
|
2018
|
Dodge
|
Challenger SRT Demon
|
2018
|
Exomotive
|
Exocet Off-Road
|
1994
|
Ferrari
|
F355 Berlinetta
|
2003
|
Ferrari
|
360 Challenge Stradale
|
1969
|
Ferrari
|
Dino 246 GT
|
2002
|
Ferrari
|
Enzo Ferrari
|
1987
|
Ferrari
|
F40
|
1995
|
Ferrari
|
F50
|
1984
|
Ferrari
|
288 GTO
|
2005
|
Ferrari
|
FXX
|
1996
|
Ferrari
|
F50 GT
|
2007
|
Ferrari
|
430 Scuderia
|
2009
|
Ferrari
|
458 Italia
|
1957
|
Ferrari
|
250 Testa Rossa
|
1957
|
Ferrari
|
250 California
|
1968
|
Ferrari
|
365 GTB/4
|
2012
|
Ferrari
|
599XX Evolution
|
2013
|
Ferrari
|
LaFerrari
|
2013
|
Ferrari
|
458 Speciale
|
2014
|
Ferrari
|
FXX K
|
2015
|
Ferrari
|
488 GTB
|
2015
|
Ferrari
|
F12tdf
|
1967
|
Ferrari
|
#24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
|
2017
|
Ferrari
|
812 Superfast
|
2017
|
Ferrari
|
GTC4Lusso
|
2018
|
Ferrari
|
Portofino
|
2019
|
Ferrari
|
488 Pista
|
1966
|
Ford
|
Lotus Cortina
|
2017
|
Ford
|
M-Sport Fiesta RS
|
1977
|
Ford
|
#5 Escort RS1800 MkII
|
2005
|
Ford
|
GT
|
2000
|
Ford
|
SVT Cobra R
|
1993
|
Ford
|
SVT Cobra R
|
2009
|
Ford
|
Focus RS
|
1985
|
Ford
|
RS200 Evolution
|
1992
|
Ford
|
Escort RS Cosworth
|
1987
|
Ford
|
Sierra Cosworth RS500
|
1977
|
Ford
|
Escort RS1800
|
1965
|
Ford
|
Mustang GT Coupe
|
2011
|
Ford
|
F-150 SVT Raptor
|
2011
|
Ford
|
Transit SuperSportVan
|
1973
|
Ford
|
Capri RS3100
|
1940
|
Ford
|
De Luxe Coupe
|
1973
|
Ford
|
Escort RS1600
|
1956
|
Ford
|
F-100
|
2013
|
Ford
|
Shelby GT500
|
1969
|
Ford
|
Mustang Boss 302
|
2014
|
Ford
|
Fiesta ST
|
2003
|
Ford
|
Focus RS
|
2014
|
Ford
|
Ranger T6 Rally Raid
|
1981
|
Ford
|
Fiesta XR2
|
1975
|
Ford
|
Bronco
|
2017
|
Ford
|
Focus RS
|
2017
|
Ford
|
GT
|
1932
|
Ford
|
De Luxe Five-Window Coupe
|
2017
|
Ford
|
F-150 Raptor
|
2016
|
Ford
|
Shelby GT350R
|
2014
|
Ford
|
#11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck
|
2014
|
Ford
|
FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
|
2015
|
Ford
|
Falcon GT F 351
|
1972
|
Ford
|
Falcon XA GT-HO
|
1968
|
Ford
|
Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
|
2010
|
Ford
|
Crown Victoria Police Interceptor
|
2017
|
Ford
|
#14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta
|
1959
|
Ford
|
Anglia 105E
|
1964
|
Ford
|
GT40 MKI
|
1986
|
Ford
|
Escort RS Turbo
|
2018
|
Ford
|
#25 Mustang RTR
|
2018
|
Ford
|
Mustang RTR Spec 5
|
1965
|
Ford
|
Transit
|
2017
|
Ford
|
#25 'Brocky' Ultra4 Bronco RTR
|
2018
|
Ford
|
#88 Ford Mustang RTR
|
1970
|
Ford
|
GT70
|
1994
|
Ford
|
Supervan 3
|
2019
|
Ford
|
Ranger Raptor
|
1967
|
Ford
|
Racing Escort MK1
|
1999
|
Ford
|
Racing Puma
|
2020
|
Ford
|
Mustang Shelby GT500
|
2020
|
Ford
|
#2069 Ford Performance Bronco R 'Welcome Pack'
|
2020
|
Ford
|
Super Duty F-450 DRW PLATINUM
|
2021
|
Ford
|
Bronco
|
2015
|
Formula Drift
|
#13 Ford Mustang
|
2016
|
Formula Drift
|
#530 HSV Maloo GEN-F
|
2006
|
Formula Drift
|
#43 Dodge Viper SRT10
|
2013
|
Formula Drift
|
#777 Chevrolet Corvette
|
2007
|
Formula Drift
|
#117 599 GTB Fiorano
|
1997
|
Formula Drift
|
#777 Nissan 240SX
|
2018
|
Formula Drift
|
#64 Nissan 370Z
|
2018
|
Funco Motorsports
|
F9
|
1983
|
GMC
|
Vandura G-1500
|
2012
|
Hennessey
|
Venom GT
|
2019
|
Hennessey
|
VelociRaptor 6X6
|
1977
|
Holden
|
Torana A9X
|
1973
|
Holden
|
HQ Monaro GTS 350
|
1974
|
Holden
|
Sandman HQ panel van
|
2003
|
Honda
|
S2000
|
2009
|
Honda
|
S2000 CR
|
2004
|
Honda
|
Civic Type-R
|
1991
|
Honda
|
CR-X SiR
|
2005
|
Honda
|
NSX-R
|
1992
|
Honda
|
NSX-R
|
2005
|
Honda
|
NSX-R GT
|
2007
|
Honda
|
Civic Type-R
|
1997
|
Honda
|
Civic Type R
|
1974
|
Honda
|
Civic RS
|
1994
|
Honda
|
Prelude Si
|
2015
|
Honda
|
Civic Type R
|
2018
|
Honda
|
Civic Type R
|
2016
|
Honda
|
Civic Coupe GRC
|
1955
|
Hoonigan
|
Chevrolet Bel Air
|
1972
|
Hoonigan
|
Chevrolet Napalm Nova
|
1978
|
Hoonigan
|
Ford Escort RS1800
|
1965
|
Hoonigan
|
Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
|
1991
|
Hoonigan
|
Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo
|
1977
|
Hoonigan
|
GYMKHANA 10 Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck'
|
1991
|
Hoonigan
|
GYMKHANA 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A
|
1965
|
Hoonigan
|
GYMKHANA 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang
|
2016
|
Hoonigan
|
GYMKHANA 10 Ford Focus RS RX
|
1986
|
Hoonigan
|
Ford RS200 Evolution
|
1994
|
Hoonigan
|
Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC “Cossie V2”
|
2011
|
Hot Wheels
|
Bone Shaker
|
1969
|
Hot Wheels
|
Twin Mill
|
2020
|
Hot Wheels
|
Monster Trucks Bone Shaker
|
2014
|
HSV
|
GEN-F GTS
|
2014
|
HSV
|
Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo
|
2006
|
HUMMER
|
H1 Alpha
|
2019
|
Hyundai
|
Veloster N
|
2015
|
Infiniti
|
Q60 Concept
|
1970
|
International
|
Scout 800A
|
1961
|
Jaguar
|
E-type
|
1993
|
Jaguar
|
XJ220
|
1956
|
Jaguar
|
D-Type
|
2012
|
Jaguar
|
XKR-S
|
2015
|
Jaguar
|
F-Type R Coupé
|
2015
|
Jaguar
|
XFR-S
|
2016
|
Jaguar
|
F-TYPE Project 7
|
1959
|
Jaguar
|
Mk II 3.8
|
2015
|
Jaguar
|
XE-S
|
2017
|
Jaguar
|
F-PACE S
|
1964
|
Jaguar
|
Lightweight E-Type
|
2018
|
Jaguar
|
I-PACE
|
1991
|
Jaguar
|
Sport XJR-15
|
2012
|
Jeep
|
Wrangler Rubicon
|
2014
|
Jeep
|
Grand Cherokee SRT
|
1976
|
Jeep
|
CJ5 Renegade
|
2016
|
Jeep
|
Trailcat
|
2018
|
Jeep
|
Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
|
2020
|
Jeep
|
Gladiator Rubicon
|
2002
|
Koenigsegg
|
CC8S
|
2008
|
Koenigsegg
|
CCGT
|
2015
|
Koenigsegg
|
One:1
|
2016
|
Koenigsegg
|
Regera
|
2017
|
Koenigsegg
|
Agera RS
|
2020
|
Koenigsegg
|
Jesko
|
2013
|
KTM
|
X-Bow R
|
1988
|
Lamborghini
|
Countach LP5000 QV
|
1999
|
Lamborghini
|
Diablo GTR
|
1997
|
Lamborghini
|
Diablo SV
|
1967
|
Lamborghini
|
Miura P400
|
2008
|
Lamborghini
|
Reventón
|
2010
|
Lamborghini
|
Murciélago LP 670-4 SV
|
2011
|
Lamborghini
|
Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
|
2011
|
Lamborghini
|
Sesto Elemento
|
2012
|
Lamborghini
|
Aventador LP700-4
|
2013
|
Lamborghini
|
Veneno
|
2014
|
Lamborghini
|
Huracán LP 610-4
|
1986
|
Lamborghini
|
LM 002
|
2016
|
Lamborghini
|
Aventador Superveloce
|
2016
|
Lamborghini
|
Centenario LP 770-4
|
2019
|
Lamborghini
|
Urus
|
2018
|
Lamborghini
|
Huracán Performante
|
1997
|
Land Rover
|
Defender 90
|
2015
|
Land Rover
|
Range Rover Sport SVR
|
1972
|
Land Rover
|
Series III
|
1973
|
Land Rover
|
Range Rover
|
2018
|
Land Rover
|
Range Rover Velar First Edition
|
2020
|
Land Rover
|
Defender 110 X
|
2010
|
Lexus
|
LFA
|
1997
|
Lexus
|
SC300
|
2015
|
Lexus
|
RC F
|
2014
|
Local Motors
|
Rally Fighter
|
1969
|
Lola
|
#6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
|
1971
|
Lotus
|
Elan Sprint
|
1999
|
Lotus
|
Elise Series 1 Sport 190
|
2016
|
Lotus
|
3-Eleven
|
1997
|
Lotus
|
Elise GT1
|
2012
|
Lotus
|
Exige S
|
2010
|
Maserati
|
Gran Turismo S
|
2017
|
Maserati
|
Levante S
|
2008
|
Maserati
|
MC12 Versione Corsa
|
1997
|
McLaren
|
F1 GT
|
1993
|
McLaren
|
F1
|
2013
|
McLaren
|
P1
|
2015
|
McLaren
|
650S Coupe
|
2015
|
McLaren
|
570S Coupé
|
2018
|
McLaren
|
720S
|
2018
|
McLaren
|
Senna
|
2018
|
McLaren
|
600LT Coupé
|
2019
|
McLaren
|
720S Spider
|
2019
|
McLaren
|
Speedtail
|
2016
|
Mercedes-AMG
|
C 63 S Coupé
|
2017
|
Mercedes-AMG
|
GT R
|
2018
|
Mercedes-AMG
|
GT 4-Door Coupé
|
2018
|
Mercedes-AMG
|
E 63 S
|
2021
|
Mercedes-AMG
|
Mercedes-AMG ONE
|
2012
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
SLK 55 AMG
|
1954
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
300 SL Coupé
|
1998
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
AMG CLK GTR
|
2011
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
SLS AMG
|
1990
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
|
2012
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
|
2013
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
G 65 AMG
|
2013
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
A 45 AMG
|
2013
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
E 63 AMG
|
1939
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
W154
|
2015
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
#24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
|
2014
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
Unimog U5023
|
1929
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
SSK
|
2018
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
X-Class
|
2014
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
G 63 AMG 6x6
|
1987
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
AMG Hammer Coupe
|
1971
|
Meyers
|
Manx
|
1986
|
MG
|
Metro 6R4
|
1995
|
Mitsubishi
|
Eclipse GSX
|
1997
|
Mitsubishi
|
GTO
|
2006
|
Mitsubishi
|
Lancer Evolution IX MR
|
1999
|
Mitsubishi
|
Lancer Evolution VI GSR
|
2004
|
Mitsubishi
|
Lancer Evolution VIII MR
|
2008
|
Mitsubishi
|
Lancer Evolution X GSR
|
1988
|
Mitsubishi
|
Starion ESI-R
|
2014
|
Morgan
|
3 Wheeler
|
1953
|
Morris
|
Minor 1000
|
2010
|
Mosler
|
MT900S
|
1933
|
Napier
|
Napier-Railton
|
2010
|
Nissan
|
370Z
|
1969
|
Nissan
|
Fairlady Z 432
|
1994
|
Nissan
|
Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
|
1992
|
Nissan
|
Silvia CLUB K's
|
1994
|
Nissan
|
Silvia K's
|
2000
|
Nissan
|
Silvia Spec-R
|
1993
|
Nissan
|
Skyline GT-R V-Spec
|
1998
|
Nissan
|
R390
|
1971
|
Nissan
|
Skyline 2000GT-R
|
1997
|
Nissan
|
Skyline GT-R V-Spec
|
1993
|
Nissan
|
240SX SE
|
2012
|
Nissan
|
GT-R Black Edition
|
1973
|
Nissan
|
Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
|
1987
|
Nissan
|
Skyline GTS-R (R31)
|
2017
|
Nissan
|
GT-R
|
1998
|
Nissan
|
Silvia K's Aero
|
2016
|
Nissan
|
Titan Warrior Concept
|
1995
|
Nissan
|
NISMO GT-R LM
|
2004
|
Nissan
|
Pickup #23 Rally Raid
|
1990
|
Nissan
|
Pulsar GTI-R
|
1984
|
Opel
|
Manta 400
|
2010
|
Pagani
|
Zonda R
|
2009
|
Pagani
|
Zonda Cinque Roadster
|
2016
|
Pagani
|
Huayra BC
|
2011
|
Penhall
|
The Cholla
|
2007
|
Peugeot
|
207 Super 2000
|
1984
|
Peugeot
|
205 Turbo 16
|
1991
|
Peugeot
|
205 Rallye
|
1971
|
Plymouth
|
Cuda 426 HEMI
|
2015
|
Polaris
|
RZR XP 1000 EPS
|
1987
|
Pontiac
|
Firebird Trans Am GTA
|
1977
|
Pontiac
|
Firebird Trans Am
|
1965
|
Pontiac
|
GTO
|
1970
|
Porsche
|
#3 917 LH
|
1995
|
Porsche
|
911 GT2
|
2004
|
Porsche
|
911 GT3
|
1982
|
Porsche
|
911 Turbo 3.3
|
1970
|
Porsche
|
914/6
|
1989
|
Porsche
|
944 Turbo
|
1987
|
Porsche
|
959
|
2003
|
Porsche
|
Carrera GT
|
1997
|
Porsche
|
911 GT1 Strassenversion
|
2012
|
Porsche
|
911 GT2 RS
|
2014
|
Porsche
|
911 Turbo S
|
2014
|
Porsche
|
918 Spyder
|
2018
|
Porsche
|
718 Cayman GTS
|
2016
|
Porsche
|
911 GT3 RS
|
2016
|
Porsche
|
Cayman GT4
|
1993
|
Porsche
|
968 Turbo S
|
2019
|
Porsche
|
911 Carrera S
|
2017
|
Porsche
|
Panamera Turbo
|
2016
|
Porsche
|
911 GT2 RS
|
2018
|
Porsche
|
Cayenne Turbo
|
1985
|
Porsche
|
#185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid
|
1959
|
Porsche
|
356 A 1600 Super
|
2019
|
Porsche
|
911 GT3 RS
|
2019
|
Porsche
|
Macan Turbo
|
2015
|
Porsche
|
Cayman GTS
|
2018
|
Porsche
|
Macan Rally Raid
|
1989
|
Porsche
|
#65 Rothsport Racing 911 'Desert Flyer'
|
2020
|
Porsche
|
Taycan Turbo S
|
2015
|
Radical
|
RXC Turbo
|
2017
|
Ram
|
2500 Power Wagon
|
1972
|
Reliant
|
Supervan III
|
1980
|
Renault
|
5 Turbo
|
2013
|
Renault
|
Clio R.S. 200 EDC
|
1993
|
Renault
|
Clio Williams
|
2008
|
Renault
|
Mégane R26.R
|
2018
|
Renault
|
MEGANE R.S.
|
2019
|
Rimac
|
C_Two
|
2016
|
RJ Anderson
|
#37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck
|
2004
|
Saleen
|
S7
|
2018
|
Saleen
|
S1
|
2021
|
SIERRA Cars
|
RX3
|
2013
|
SRT
|
Viper GTS
|
1998
|
SUBARU
|
Impreza 22B-STi Version
|
2004
|
SUBARU
|
IMPREZA WRX STi
|
2005
|
SUBARU
|
IMPREZA WRX STI
|
2008
|
SUBARU
|
IMPREZA WRX STI
|
2011
|
SUBARU
|
WRX STI
|
2013
|
SUBARU
|
BRZ
|
2015
|
SUBARU
|
WRX STI
|
1969
|
Toyota
|
2000GT
|
1985
|
Toyota
|
Sprinter Trueno GT Apex
|
1992
|
Toyota
|
Supra 2.0 GT
|
1998
|
Toyota
|
Supra RZ
|
1994
|
Toyota
|
Celica GT-Four ST205
|
1989
|
Toyota
|
MR2 SC
|
1992
|
Toyota
|
Celica GT-Four RC ST185
|
1974
|
Toyota
|
Celica GT
|
2013
|
Toyota
|
86
|
1979
|
Toyota
|
FJ40
|
2020
|
Toyota
|
GR Supra
|
1998
|
TVR
|
Cerbera Speed 12
|
2005
|
TVR
|
Sagaris
|
2018
|
TVR
|
Griffith
|
2015
|
Ultima
|
Evolution Coupe 1020
|
2005
|
Vauxhall
|
Monaro VXR
|
2016
|
Vauxhall
|
Corsa VXR
|
1995
|
Volkswagen
|
Corrado VR6
|
1992
|
Volkswagen
|
Golf Gti 16v Mk2
|
2003
|
Volkswagen
|
Golf R32
|
1981
|
Volkswagen
|
Scirocco S
|
1998
|
Volkswagen
|
GTI VR6 Mk3
|
2011
|
Volkswagen
|
Scirocco R
|
2014
|
Volkswagen
|
Golf R
|
1963
|
Volkswagen
|
Type 2 De Luxe
|
1970
|
Volkswagen
|
#1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug
|
1969
|
Volkswagen
|
Class 5/1600 Baja Bug
|
1983
|
Volkswagen
|
Golf GTI
|
2017
|
Volkswagen
|
#34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle
|
2010
|
Volkswagen
|
Golf R
|
2017
|
VUHL
|
05RR
|
1945
|
Willys
|
MB Jeep
|
2019
|
Zenvo
|
TSR-S
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
That's.......a LOT of cars lol I've never been big on racing games, at least outside of the arcade, but this game definitely looks like a treat for those gamers! If anything, I'm viewing this game as a preview, graphically at least, for what Fable will potentially look like since it'll be using the same ForzaTech engine.
Racing games do tend to be great graphical showcases, so I'm looking forward to what the next Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo will look like.
It's not really a racing game. There's a main quest, there are side-quests, there are things to explore and discover, all over a huge open-world map. It's an adventure game, but instead of you being on foot, or being on a horse, you're in a car. That was the "Horizon" innovation over Forza Motorsport (which IS a racing game).
Not that many at all, Forza 7 had over 700 at launch, and more added later.
I'm not much into the horizon racers, they look nice, but its just not for me, especially as you don't even need to win to pass, in fact you cant even check which position you finished your racers. You basically win by participating.
The only racer on consoles is Forza motorsport, I don't count GT because you can hit a wall and keep going, so that makes it too arcade for me. Forza 7 is just the game to beat racing wise, it has beautiful graphics in 4K 60fps, a huge amount of cars, a huge amount of tracks, realistic physics, dynamic weather and so on.
Fortunately I can have both as I play xbox on my PC and I also have the ps5.