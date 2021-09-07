By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Playground Reveals List of Confirmed Cars in Forza Horizon 5 at Launch

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 414 Views

Playground Games in the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! series has revealed the confirmed list of cars that will be available in the racing game at launch. The list was last updated today and includes hundreds of cars. The list will include more cars by launch.

Several cars will be making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. This includes the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium, 991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15,  2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, and more.

"Starting today, we’re announcing hundreds of cars available to acquire and drive on day one of Forza Horizon 5 – but stay tuned, because this isn’t the final list for launch date," said Playground Games in a blog post. "We’ll be expanding it with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to Nov. 9, so be sure to check back regularly for all the latest updates.

"What’s more, the car roster of Forza Horizon 5 will evolve further beyond its initial release. As you saw in Forza Horizon 4, we introduced both new-to-franchise cars and brought back fan favorites in the Festival Playlist. By completing seasonal content, players expand their garage with new cars and rewards every week. We’re excited to bring the Festival Playlist to Forza Horizon 5, and we’ll have more to share on that in the future.

"Several vehicles are making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. From the sheer scale and durability of the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium to the exceptionally rare, naturally aspirated 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the new additions to our roster are the most diverse they’ve ever been in Forza history.

"Forza Horizon 5 also introduces some of the world’s most innovative cars to the franchise – and our cover cars are no exception. The Mercedes-AMG ONE brings Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street for the first time ever, while the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands combines the toughness of an F-Series truck and the performance spirit of Mustang to deliver an exhilarating off-road experience.

"Forzavista, our car exploration mode, encourages you to get up close and discover the unique characteristics and intricate components of vehicles in exquisite detail. For the first time, on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, we’re bringing raytracing to Forzavista – introducing a new level of material response and reflections that are truer to life. Details matter, so it’s fitting that every car in Forza Horizon 5 features an authentic Forzavista experience with unprecedented pinpoint accuracy.

"Additionally, the cars you obtain in-game are highlighted under a new Car Collection interface. Here you can track the vehicles you’ve acquired per manufacturer. It’s like having your own virtual car sticker book. Each automobile is designated with a rarity level and collecting a specific number of cars per manufacturer will also unlock a special reward to claim."

Forza Horizon 5 will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on November 9.

Check out the latest episode of the Forza Horizon 5: Let’s ¡Go! series below:

 Check out the confirmed list of cars in Forza Horizon 5 as of September 7:

2001

Acura

Integra Type-R

2002

Acura

RSX Type-S

2017

Acura

NSX

1973

Alpine

A110 1600s

2017

Alpine

A110

2015

Alumi Craft

Class 10 Race Car

1973

AMC

Gremlin X

2554

AMG Transport Dynamics

M12S Warthog CST

2018

Apollo

Intensa Emozione

2013

Ariel

Atom 500 V8

2016

Ariel

Nomad

1964

Aston Martin

DB5

2013

Aston Martin

V12 Vantage S

2016

Aston Martin

Vantage GT12

2017

Aston Martin

DB11

2019

Aston Martin

Vantage

2019

Aston Martin

DBS Superleggera

2017

Aston Martin

Vulcan AMR Pro

2006

Audi

RS 4

2003

Audi

RS 6

2009

Audi

RS 6

2011

Audi

RS 5 Coupé

2013

Audi

RS 4 Avant

2013

Audi

RS 7 Sportback

2013

Audi

R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro

2001

Audi

RS 4 Avant

2015

Audi

RS 6 Avant

2010

Audi

TT RS Coupé

2016

Audi

R8 V10 plus

1984

Audi

Sport quattro

2015

Audi

TTS Coupé

1995

Audi

RS 2 Avant

2015

Audi

S1

1958

Austin Healey

Sprite MkI

1939

Auto Union

Type D

2014

BAC

Mono

1987

Buick

Regal GNX

1970

Buick

GSX

2016

Cadillac

ATS-V

2016

Cadillac

CTS-V Sedan

2018

Can-Am

Maverick X RS Turbo R

2013

Caterham

Superlight R500

1969

Chevrolet

Camaro Super Sport Coupe

1970

Chevrolet

Chevelle Super Sport 454

1967

Chevrolet

Corvette Stingray 427

2002

Chevrolet

Corvette Z06

1970

Chevrolet

Corvette ZR-1

1979

Chevrolet

Camaro Z28

2009

Chevrolet

Corvette ZR1

1970

Chevrolet

El Camino Super Sport 454

1964

Chevrolet

Impala Super Sport 409

1970

Chevrolet

Camaro Z28

1996

Chevrolet

Impala Super Sport

1969

Chevrolet

Nova Super Sport 396

1957

Chevrolet

Bel Air

1953

Chevrolet

Corvette

1988

Chevrolet

Monte Carlo Super Sport

1995

Chevrolet

Corvette ZR-1

2015

Chevrolet

Corvette Z06

2015

Chevrolet

Camaro Z/28

1955

Chevrolet

150 Utility Sedan

2017

Chevrolet

Camaro ZL1

2017

Chevrolet

Colorado ZR2

2019

Chevrolet

Corvette ZR1

2018

Chevrolet

Camaro ZL1 1LE

2020

Chevrolet

Corvette Stingray Coupe

1970

Datsun

510

2018

DeBerti Design

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Drift Truck

2018

DeBerti Design

Ford F-150 Prerunner

2013

DeBerti Design

Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

1969

Dodge

Charger R/T

1970

Dodge

Challenger R/T

2008

Dodge

Viper SRT10 ACR

1969

Dodge

Charger Daytona HEMI

2015

Dodge

Challenger SRT Hellcat

2015

Dodge

Charger SRT Hellcat

2016

Dodge

Viper ACR

2018

Dodge

Durango SRT

2018

Dodge

Challenger SRT Demon

2018

Exomotive

Exocet Off-Road

1994

Ferrari

F355 Berlinetta

2003

Ferrari

360 Challenge Stradale

1969

Ferrari

Dino 246 GT

2002

Ferrari

Enzo Ferrari

1987

Ferrari

F40

1995

Ferrari

F50

1984

Ferrari

288 GTO

2005

Ferrari

FXX

1996

Ferrari

F50 GT

2007

Ferrari

430 Scuderia

2009

Ferrari

458 Italia

1957

Ferrari

250 Testa Rossa

1957

Ferrari

250 California

1968

Ferrari

365 GTB/4

2012

Ferrari

599XX Evolution

2013

Ferrari

LaFerrari

2013

Ferrari

458 Speciale

2014

Ferrari

FXX K

2015

Ferrari

488 GTB

2015

Ferrari

F12tdf

1967

Ferrari

#24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

2017

Ferrari

812 Superfast

2017

Ferrari

GTC4Lusso

2018

Ferrari

Portofino

2019

Ferrari

488 Pista

1966

Ford

Lotus Cortina

2017

Ford

M-Sport Fiesta RS

1977

Ford

#5 Escort RS1800 MkII

2005

Ford

GT

2000

Ford

SVT Cobra R

1993

Ford

SVT Cobra R

2009

Ford

Focus RS

1985

Ford

RS200 Evolution

1992

Ford

Escort RS Cosworth

1987

Ford

Sierra Cosworth RS500

1977

Ford

Escort RS1800

1965

Ford

Mustang GT Coupe

2011

Ford

F-150 SVT Raptor

2011

Ford

Transit SuperSportVan

1973

Ford

Capri RS3100

1940

Ford

De Luxe Coupe

1973

Ford

Escort RS1600

1956

Ford

F-100

2013

Ford

Shelby GT500

1969

Ford

Mustang Boss 302

2014

Ford

Fiesta ST

2003

Ford

Focus RS

2014

Ford

Ranger T6 Rally Raid

1981

Ford

Fiesta XR2

1975

Ford

Bronco

2017

Ford

Focus RS

2017

Ford

GT

1932

Ford

De Luxe Five-Window Coupe

2017

Ford

F-150 Raptor

2016

Ford

Shelby GT350R

2014

Ford

#11 Rockstar F-150 Trophy Truck

2014

Ford

FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute

2015

Ford

Falcon GT F 351

1972

Ford

Falcon XA GT-HO

1968

Ford

Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

2010

Ford

Crown Victoria Police Interceptor

2017

Ford

#14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta

1959

Ford

Anglia 105E

1964

Ford

GT40 MKI

1986

Ford

Escort RS Turbo

2018

Ford

#25 Mustang RTR

2018

Ford

Mustang RTR Spec 5

1965

Ford

Transit

2017

Ford

#25 'Brocky' Ultra4 Bronco RTR

2018

Ford

#88 Ford Mustang RTR

1970

Ford

GT70

1994

Ford

Supervan 3

2019

Ford

Ranger Raptor

1967

Ford

Racing Escort MK1

1999

Ford

Racing Puma

2020

Ford

Mustang Shelby GT500

2020

Ford

#2069 Ford Performance Bronco R 'Welcome Pack'

2020

Ford

Super Duty F-450 DRW PLATINUM

2021

Ford

Bronco

2015

Formula Drift

#13 Ford Mustang

2016

Formula Drift

#530 HSV Maloo GEN-F

2006

Formula Drift

#43 Dodge Viper SRT10

2013

Formula Drift

#777 Chevrolet Corvette

2007

Formula Drift

#117 599 GTB Fiorano

1997

Formula Drift

#777 Nissan 240SX

2018

Formula Drift

#64 Nissan 370Z

2018

Funco Motorsports

F9

1983

GMC

Vandura G-1500

2012

Hennessey

Venom GT

2019

Hennessey

VelociRaptor 6X6

1977

Holden

Torana A9X

1973

Holden

HQ Monaro GTS 350

1974

Holden

Sandman HQ panel van

2003

Honda

S2000

2009

Honda

S2000 CR

2004

Honda

Civic Type-R

1991

Honda

CR-X SiR

2005

Honda

NSX-R

1992

Honda

NSX-R

2005

Honda

NSX-R GT

2007

Honda

Civic Type-R

1997

Honda

Civic Type R

1974

Honda

Civic RS

1994

Honda

Prelude Si

2015

Honda

Civic Type R

2018

Honda

Civic Type R

2016

Honda

Civic Coupe GRC

1955

Hoonigan

Chevrolet Bel Air

1972

Hoonigan

Chevrolet Napalm Nova

1978

Hoonigan

Ford Escort RS1800

1965

Hoonigan

Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

1991

Hoonigan

Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 Turbo

1977

Hoonigan

GYMKHANA 10 Ford F-150 'Hoonitruck'

1991

Hoonigan

GYMKHANA 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A

1965

Hoonigan

GYMKHANA 10 Ford Hoonicorn Mustang

2016

Hoonigan

GYMKHANA 10 Ford Focus RS RX

1986

Hoonigan

Ford RS200 Evolution

1994

Hoonigan

Ford Escort RS Cosworth WRC “Cossie V2”

2011

Hot Wheels

Bone Shaker

1969

Hot Wheels

Twin Mill

2020

Hot Wheels

Monster Trucks Bone Shaker

2014

HSV

GEN-F GTS

2014

HSV

Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo

2006

HUMMER

H1 Alpha

2019

Hyundai

Veloster N

2015

Infiniti

Q60 Concept

1970

International

Scout 800A

1961

Jaguar

E-type

1993

Jaguar

XJ220

1956

Jaguar

D-Type

2012

Jaguar

XKR-S

2015

Jaguar

F-Type R Coupé

2015

Jaguar

XFR-S

2016

Jaguar

F-TYPE Project 7

1959

Jaguar

Mk II 3.8

2015

Jaguar

XE-S

2017

Jaguar

F-PACE S

1964

Jaguar

Lightweight E-Type

2018

Jaguar

I-PACE

1991

Jaguar

Sport XJR-15

2012

Jeep

Wrangler Rubicon

2014

Jeep

Grand Cherokee SRT

1976

Jeep

CJ5 Renegade

2016

Jeep

Trailcat

2018

Jeep

Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

2020

Jeep

Gladiator Rubicon

2002

Koenigsegg

CC8S

2008

Koenigsegg

CCGT

2015

Koenigsegg

One:1

2016

Koenigsegg

Regera

2017

Koenigsegg

Agera RS

2020

Koenigsegg

Jesko

2013

KTM

X-Bow R

1988

Lamborghini

Countach LP5000 QV

1999

Lamborghini

Diablo GTR

1997

Lamborghini

Diablo SV

1967

Lamborghini

Miura P400

2008

Lamborghini

Reventón

2010

Lamborghini

Murciélago LP 670-4 SV

2011

Lamborghini

Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

2011

Lamborghini

Sesto Elemento

2012

Lamborghini

Aventador LP700-4

2013

Lamborghini

Veneno

2014

Lamborghini

Huracán LP 610-4

1986

Lamborghini

LM 002

2016

Lamborghini

Aventador Superveloce

2016

Lamborghini

Centenario LP 770-4

2019

Lamborghini

Urus

2018

Lamborghini

Huracán Performante

1997

Land Rover

Defender 90

2015

Land Rover

Range Rover Sport SVR

1972

Land Rover

Series III

1973

Land Rover

Range Rover

2018

Land Rover

Range Rover Velar First Edition

2020

Land Rover

Defender 110 X

2010

Lexus

LFA

1997

Lexus

SC300

2015

Lexus

RC F

2014

Local Motors

Rally Fighter

1969

Lola

#6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB

1971

Lotus

Elan Sprint

1999

Lotus

Elise Series 1 Sport 190

2016

Lotus

3-Eleven

1997

Lotus

Elise GT1

2012

Lotus

Exige S

2010

Maserati

Gran Turismo S

2017

Maserati

Levante S

2008

Maserati

MC12 Versione Corsa

1997

McLaren

F1 GT

1993

McLaren

F1

2013

McLaren

P1

2015

McLaren

650S Coupe

2015

McLaren

570S Coupé

2018

McLaren

720S

2018

McLaren

Senna

2018

McLaren

600LT Coupé

2019

McLaren

720S Spider

2019

McLaren

Speedtail

2016

Mercedes-AMG

C 63 S Coupé

2017

Mercedes-AMG

GT R

2018

Mercedes-AMG

GT 4-Door Coupé

2018

Mercedes-AMG

E 63 S

2021

Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes-AMG ONE

2012

Mercedes-Benz

SLK 55 AMG

1954

Mercedes-Benz

300 SL Coupé

1998

Mercedes-Benz

AMG CLK GTR

2011

Mercedes-Benz

SLS AMG

1990

Mercedes-Benz

190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

2012

Mercedes-Benz

C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series

2013

Mercedes-Benz

G 65 AMG

2013

Mercedes-Benz

A 45 AMG

2013

Mercedes-Benz

E 63 AMG

1939

Mercedes-Benz

W154

2015

Mercedes-Benz

#24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

2014

Mercedes-Benz

Unimog U5023

1929

Mercedes-Benz

SSK

2018

Mercedes-Benz

X-Class

2014

Mercedes-Benz

G 63 AMG 6x6

1987

Mercedes-Benz

AMG Hammer Coupe

1971

Meyers

Manx

1986

MG

Metro 6R4

1995

Mitsubishi

Eclipse GSX

1997

Mitsubishi

GTO

2006

Mitsubishi

Lancer Evolution IX MR

1999

Mitsubishi

Lancer Evolution VI GSR

2004

Mitsubishi

Lancer Evolution VIII MR

2008

Mitsubishi

Lancer Evolution X GSR

1988

Mitsubishi

Starion ESI-R

2014

Morgan

3 Wheeler

1953

Morris

Minor 1000

2010

Mosler

MT900S

1933

Napier

Napier-Railton

2010

Nissan

370Z

1969

Nissan

Fairlady Z 432

1994

Nissan

Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo

1992

Nissan

Silvia CLUB K's

1994

Nissan

Silvia K's

2000

Nissan

Silvia Spec-R

1993

Nissan

Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1998

Nissan

R390

1971

Nissan

Skyline 2000GT-R

1997

Nissan

Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1993

Nissan

240SX SE

2012

Nissan

GT-R Black Edition

1973

Nissan

Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

1987

Nissan

Skyline GTS-R (R31)

2017

Nissan

GT-R

1998

Nissan

Silvia K's Aero

2016

Nissan

Titan Warrior Concept

1995

Nissan

NISMO GT-R LM

2004

Nissan

Pickup #23 Rally Raid

1990

Nissan

Pulsar GTI-R

1984

Opel

Manta 400

2010

Pagani

Zonda R

2009

Pagani

Zonda Cinque Roadster

2016

Pagani

Huayra BC

2011

Penhall

The Cholla

2007

Peugeot

207 Super 2000

1984

Peugeot

205 Turbo 16

1991

Peugeot

205 Rallye

1971

Plymouth

Cuda 426 HEMI

2015

Polaris

RZR XP 1000 EPS

1987

Pontiac

Firebird Trans Am GTA

1977

Pontiac

Firebird Trans Am

1965

Pontiac

GTO

1970

Porsche

#3 917 LH

1995

Porsche

911 GT2

2004

Porsche

911 GT3

1982

Porsche

911 Turbo 3.3

1970

Porsche

914/6

1989

Porsche

944 Turbo

1987

Porsche

959

2003

Porsche

Carrera GT

1997

Porsche

911 GT1 Strassenversion

2012

Porsche

911 GT2 RS

2014

Porsche

911 Turbo S

2014

Porsche

918 Spyder

2018

Porsche

718 Cayman GTS

2016

Porsche

911 GT3 RS

2016

Porsche

Cayman GT4

1993

Porsche

968 Turbo S

2019

Porsche

911 Carrera S

2017

Porsche

Panamera Turbo

2016

Porsche

911 GT2 RS

2018

Porsche

Cayenne Turbo

1985

Porsche

#185 959 Prodrive Rally Raid

1959

Porsche

356 A 1600 Super

2019

Porsche

911 GT3 RS

2019

Porsche

Macan Turbo

2015

Porsche

Cayman GTS

2018

Porsche

Macan Rally Raid

1989

Porsche

#65 Rothsport Racing 911 'Desert Flyer'

2020

Porsche

Taycan Turbo S

2015

Radical

RXC Turbo

2017

Ram

2500 Power Wagon

1972

Reliant

Supervan III

1980

Renault

5 Turbo

2013

Renault

Clio R.S. 200 EDC

1993

Renault

Clio Williams

2008

Renault

Mégane R26.R

2018

Renault

MEGANE R.S.

2019

Rimac

C_Two

2016

RJ Anderson

#37 Polaris RZR-Rockstar Energy Pro 2 Truck

2004

Saleen

S7

2018

Saleen

S1

2021

SIERRA Cars

RX3

2013

SRT

Viper GTS

1998

SUBARU

Impreza 22B-STi Version

2004

SUBARU

IMPREZA WRX STi

2005

SUBARU

IMPREZA WRX STI

2008

SUBARU

IMPREZA WRX STI

2011

SUBARU

WRX STI

2013

SUBARU

BRZ

2015

SUBARU

WRX STI

1969

Toyota

2000GT

1985

Toyota

Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

1992

Toyota

Supra 2.0 GT

1998

Toyota

Supra RZ

1994

Toyota

Celica GT-Four ST205

1989

Toyota

MR2 SC

1992

Toyota

Celica GT-Four RC ST185

1974

Toyota

Celica GT

2013

Toyota

86

1979

Toyota

FJ40

2020

Toyota

GR Supra

1998

TVR

Cerbera Speed 12

2005

TVR

Sagaris

2018

TVR

Griffith

2015

Ultima

Evolution Coupe 1020

2005

Vauxhall

Monaro VXR

2016

Vauxhall

Corsa VXR

1995

Volkswagen

Corrado VR6

1992

Volkswagen

Golf Gti 16v Mk2

2003

Volkswagen

Golf R32

1981

Volkswagen

Scirocco S

1998

Volkswagen

GTI VR6 Mk3

2011

Volkswagen

Scirocco R

2014

Volkswagen

Golf R

1963

Volkswagen

Type 2 De Luxe

1970

Volkswagen

#1107 Desert Dingo Racing Stock Bug

1969

Volkswagen

Class 5/1600 Baja Bug

1983

Volkswagen

Golf GTI

2017

Volkswagen

#34 Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross Beetle

2010

Volkswagen

Golf R

2017

VUHL

05RR

1945

Willys

MB Jeep

2019

Zenvo

TSR-S

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


4 Comments
gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

That's.......a LOT of cars lol I've never been big on racing games, at least outside of the arcade, but this game definitely looks like a treat for those gamers! If anything, I'm viewing this game as a preview, graphically at least, for what Fable will potentially look like since it'll be using the same ForzaTech engine.

Racing games do tend to be great graphical showcases, so I'm looking forward to what the next Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo will look like.

  • 0
scrapking gtotheunit91 (1 hour ago)

It's not really a racing game. There's a main quest, there are side-quests, there are things to explore and discover, all over a huge open-world map. It's an adventure game, but instead of you being on foot, or being on a horse, you're in a car. That was the "Horizon" innovation over Forza Motorsport (which IS a racing game).

  • 0
victor83fernandes gtotheunit91 (40 minutes ago)

Not that many at all, Forza 7 had over 700 at launch, and more added later.
I'm not much into the horizon racers, they look nice, but its just not for me, especially as you don't even need to win to pass, in fact you cant even check which position you finished your racers. You basically win by participating.
The only racer on consoles is Forza motorsport, I don't count GT because you can hit a wall and keep going, so that makes it too arcade for me. Forza 7 is just the game to beat racing wise, it has beautiful graphics in 4K 60fps, a huge amount of cars, a huge amount of tracks, realistic physics, dynamic weather and so on.
Fortunately I can have both as I play xbox on my PC and I also have the ps5.

  • 0
scrapking (1 hour ago)

I'm very stoked that there are fully-electric cars. Instant torque, baby!

  • -1