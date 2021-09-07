Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Revealed in New Trailer - News

posted 1 hour ago

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard that reveals the multiplayer modes of the game.

Multiplayer in Call of Duty: Vanguard will have 20 maps at launch, advanced weapon customization, new social & pacing options, new Champion Hill mode, new Perks, Killstreaks, Equipment, Upgrades, and more.

View the multiplayer trailer below:

Call of Duty: Vanguard will launch on Friday, November 5 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

