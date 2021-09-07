Hell Let Loose Arrives October 5 for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 - News

/ 350 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Publisher Team17 and developer Black Matter Party announced the World War II strategic squad first-person shooter, Hell Let Loose, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 on October 5.

Pre-orders for the Xbox Series X|S version are now open and include the The Silver Vanguard cosmentic DLC.

The PlayStation 5 open beta will run from September 16 to 20.

Hell Let Loose first launched for PC via Steam on July 27. The console versions will support cross-play between the two platforms.

View the console launch date reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the PS5 open beta:

The PlayStation 5 open beta will provide a brutal taste of war, as both sides fight for victory on the Hurtgen Forest map in Warfare mode, which sees each side begin the battle occupying half of the map. From there, they’ll have to push the opposition back and secure enemy territory for themselves until they reach their base, or hold the most ground until the timer runs out. At launch, Warfare will be joined by Offensive mode where one side plays the role of attacker and the other acts as defender, while Hurtgen Forest will be joined by maps set across the Western Front, from the windswept sands of Utah and Omaha beaches to the brutal house-to-house, street-to-street urban fighting across Carentan.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Brutality of the War in Europe – Hell Let Loose portrays the battles of the Western Front across two distinct modes, Offensive and Warfare.

– Hell Let Loose portrays the battles of the Western Front across two distinct modes, Offensive and Warfare. Authentic Strategic Gameplay – Each side of 50 players is broken down into armor, infantry, and recon, led by officers with a direct line to an overall player-commander directing the flow of the game.

– Each side of 50 players is broken down into armor, infantry, and recon, led by officers with a direct line to an overall player-commander directing the flow of the game. Unique Metagame – Extended battles entrench participants in the tidal-like motion of the frontline that builds up Hell Let Loose‘s real-time strategy inspired metagame.

– Extended battles entrench participants in the tidal-like motion of the frontline that builds up Hell Let Loose‘s real-time strategy inspired metagame. Playing a Part – Fourteen roles are available for players to experience, from engineers and snipers, commanders and tank crewmen, medics and support; all play a part in the war effort.

– Fourteen roles are available for players to experience, from engineers and snipers, commanders and tank crewmen, medics and support; all play a part in the war effort. Free Post-Launch Content – The Eastern Front maps of Stalingrad and Kursk, together with the Soviet forces, which are currently available to play in the PC version, will be introduced to the console versions as part of a free, post-launch update this winter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles