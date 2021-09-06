PS5 Best-Selling Console in the UK in August, Switch Sales Remain Relatively Flat - Sales

/ 4,826 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the UK in August, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring. Sony had a lot of stock for the PS5 for the month.

The Nintendo Switch sales have remained fairly consistent for most of 2021 and August was no different with sales remaining fairly similar to previous months.

Xbox Series X|S sales were slow for a few weeks. While Xbox Series X continues to sell out, the Xbox Series S is fairly easy to purchase in the UK.

"Sony continues to do really well with PS5 stock in the UK. Another big month for them," said Dring. "Switch sales seem to be mostly the same month-to-month at the moment. Slow few weeks for Xbox Series consoles."

Sony continues to do really well with PS5 stock in the UK. Another big month for them. Switch sales seem to be mostly the same month-to-month at the moment. Slow few weeks for Xbox Series consoles — Christopher Dring (@Chris_Dring) September 6, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles