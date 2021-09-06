Aliens: Fireteam Elite Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Aliens: Fireteam Elite has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 29, 2021.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut after debuting in first place last week has dropped down to second place. Grand Theft Auto V remained in third place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fifth place.

Ring Fit Adventure raced up the charts from ninth to fifth place. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is up to spots to sixth place and Madden NFL 22 after debuting in fourth has dropped to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Madden NFL 22 Minecraft (NS) Assassin's Creed Valhalla Animal Crossing: New Horizons

