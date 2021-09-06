Sonic Colors Ultimate Developer Assessing Launch Bugs, Working on a Patch - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Sonic Colors Ultimate developer are investigating reports of bugs and crashes for the game that surfaced over the weekend.

Katie Chrzanowski, the social media manager for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, took to Twitter to say the development team is assessing the bugs that have come to light and are working on a patch to fix the issues players are facing in the game.

"Appreciate all your feedback on Sonic Colors: Ultimate, and the teams are listening and assessing for an upcoming patch. Thank you all for your patience as we dig into this!" said Chrzanowski.

Quick aside: we've seen some graphical issues that were caused by an emulator which is unfortunately outside our control.



Trying to figure out what bugs are legitimate can really slow down the QA process. If you're having issues, please do flag them here: https://t.co/vymOVVEyZp — Katie - MiniKitty (@KatieChrz) September 5, 2021

Some of the bugs players have reported online are due to the use of an illegal copy of the game running on a PC emulator. However, GameXplain and Nintendo World Report have confirmed they have seen severe bugs in the Nintendo Switch version of the game running on the Switch itself and not an emulator.

"Quick aside: we've seen some graphical issues that were caused by an emulator which is unfortunately outside our control," added Chrzanowski.

"Trying to figure out what bugs are legitimate can really slow down the QA process. If you're having issues, please do flag them here: http://sega.com/support."

GameXplain tweeted a video showcasing a variety of glitches they have encountered on the Nintendo Switch versions of the game.

"There's a lot of confusion surrounding how buggy Sonic Colors Ultimate is on Switch, so we've put together a compilation of glitches we've encountered ourselves on actual Switch hardware," said GameXplain.

"The video contains both glitches we encountered during normal gameplay, but some also require specifics steps to be performed and are less likely to be encountered accidentally."

There's a lot of confusion surrounding how buggy Sonic Colors Ultimate is on Switch, so we've put together a compilation of glitches we've encountered ourselves on actual Switch hardware.

Much more here: https://t.co/QCC0YtQdZe pic.twitter.com/6hR66ZXWNN — GameXplain (@GameXplain) September 5, 2021

Nintendo World Report via Twitter said the bugs they have encountered are happening while playing on the Nintendo Switch and not using an emulator. However, they have to do specific steps to get the most extreme glitches to occur.

"Over a full playthrough roughly five hours in length, our reviewer did not experience glitches of this severity," said Nintendo World Report. "That playthrough was not done in one sitting, and the game was closed and re-opened at least once in between play sessions."

Some reports claim in order to the worst glitches to occure players have to open each of the game's world maps then quitting out of them. This affects the game's stability, causing the issues seen in videos posted online.

For this footage, the glitch was intentionally caused by following the steps in this video:https://t.co/dIzelqvK8m



After cycling through the world maps we loaded up a level and began recording. Our video above is the result. — Nintendo World Report (@Nintendo_NWR) September 5, 2021

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles