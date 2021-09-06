Developers Cut Ties With Tripwire Following President's Anti-Abortion Statement - News

John Gibson, the president of Maneater and Killing Floor developer Tripwire Interactive, tweeted his support for the US Supreme Court's decision to not block a new Texas law that bans abortions for most women after six weeks. The Heartbeat Act incldues a "a private civil right of action", which means any Texas citizen has the right to sue anyone involved in an abortion for up to $10,000.

Proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat," said Gibson via Twitter. "As an entertainer I don’t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer."

Gibson has faced criticism for this tweet with some developers who have worked with Tripwire in the past saying they will never work with them again.

Shipwright Studios, a co-development studio that worked with Tripwire on Maneater and Chivalry II have declared they will never work with Tripwire again following the anti-abortion statement from its president.

"While your politics are your own, the moment you make them a matter of public discourse you entangle all of those working for and with you," reads the statement from Shipwright Studios. "We have worked closely alongside the talented and passionate developers at Tripwire and your partners for the last 3+ years.

"We know it is difficult for employees to speak up or act out in these scenarios, and they may not feel comfortable to speak their minds. It is regrettable, but we feel it would be doing ourselves, your employees, your partners, and the industry as a whole a disservice to allow this pattern to continue with comment.

"We started Shipwright with the idea that it was finally time to put our money where our mouth is. We cannot in good conscience continue to work with Tripwire under the current leadership structure. We will begin the cancellation of our existing contracts effective immediately."

Chivalry II developer TornBanner Studios has released a statement they do not share the opinion expressed by John Gibson.

"We do not share the opinion expressed in a recent tweet by the president of Tripwire, publisher of Chivalry 2," said TornBanner Studios. "This perspective is not shared by our team, nor is it reflected in the games we create. The statement stands in opposition to what we believe about women’s rights."

