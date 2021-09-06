Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View Arrives November 2 - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher Sold Out and developer White Paper Games announced the story-driven observational thriller, Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on November 2.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Sometimes it takes a nightmare to wake a place like Dahlia View.

Lead the investigation into a missing child and discover the dark secret of Dahlia View in this story-driven observational thriller from the creators of The Occupation and Ether One.

Conway: Disappearance at Dahlia View is a gripping observational thriller set in 1950s England. When eight-year-old Charlotte May is reported missing from Dahlia View, retired detective Robert Conway searches for the truth behind her disappearance, observing his neighbors from his apartment window and questioning their behavior. As suspicions escalate, Conway launches his own investigation into Charlotte May’s disappearance, following leads, uncovering new evidence and piecing the case together on an unpredictable path to the truth.

Key Features:

Experience a tense and emotional story in an all-new detective thriller from White Paper Games, the creators of The Occupation and Ether One.

The Occupation and Ether One. Lead the investigation into a missing person as Robert Conway, a retired detective living in Dahlia View.

Observe the actions of Dahlia View’s residents to uncover clues, study suspicious behavior and gain new leads.

Explore Dahlia View, solve puzzles and interrogate residents to discover new evidence, profile suspects and piece together your investigation.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles