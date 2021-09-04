By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Alan Wake Remastered Listed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One, October 5 Release Date

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 517 Views

Alan Wake Remastered has been listed on Rakuten Taiwan for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with an October 5 release date. The listings were spotted by Twitter user Wario 64. 

Senior Analyst at Niko Partners Daniel Ahmad added Alan Wake Remastered will be announced next week.

It is possible it will be unveiled at the PlayStation Showcase 2021, which is set to take place on Thursday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. You can watch live on YouTube and Twitch

5 Comments
Moseskyle83 (2 hours ago)

Ooo yes please this is such a surprise and a blessing I really loved this game n it definitely needs to be played by more people so glad its coming to all consoles

  • +3
Bandorr (1 hour ago)

I have little hope for 3D audio, but I do hope for some good dual sense use.
Remastered Alan wake for the PS5 sounds very good though.

  • +1
SecondWar (1 hour ago)

YES! This is long overdue.

  • 0
smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

Hopefully the character models get a nice upgrade. Environments still looks good even today.

  • 0
SecondWar smroadkill15 (1 hour ago)

Its the colour palate, especially in cutscenes, that needed an update for me.

  • 0