Turbo Overkill is a 'Savage FPS,' Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher Apogee Entertainment and developer Trigger Happy Interactive have announced "savage first-person shooter," Turbo Overkill, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2022.

"Turbo Overkill is fast, frenetic and ferocious—excess personified," said Sam Prebble, one half of Trigger Happy Interactive. "This is the game we’ve always wanted to play; making it is a dream project. Relentless enemies, extremely deadly and fun weapons, speed, and precision above all else—if you love Quake III Arena, modern and classic DOOM, or Apogee’s legendary first-person shooters, you’ll feel right at home in Paradise."

Founder Scott Miller added, "As the guy who helped launch the shooter genre with Wolfenstein 3D, Rise of the Triad, Duke Nukem 3D, Max Payne, and Prey, I haven’t been this excited about a first-person shooter since the golden era of Apogee / 3D Realms. Turbo Overkill is a sandbox of fun and original gameplay ideas that come together like a night of melty hot pizza and your favorite cold, frothy brew. Playing this game made me a Turbo Lover all over again."

Half-Metal, Half-Human, Half-Crazy

Heavily inspired by some of the all-time greats like DOOM, Duke Nukem, and Quake, with stunning cyberpunk visuals, Turbo Overkill is the most savage first-person shooter ever released by Apogee. You play as half-metal, half-human, half-crazy Johnny Turbo, augmented with hidden arm rockets and a chainsaw that extends from your lower leg allowing you to kick-slice enemies wide open.

In this Blade Runner-meets-DOOM hellscape, Johnny returns to his hometown of Paradise and finds its entire population possessed by Syn, a rogue AI, and its army of augmented minions. Desperate for enough money to outrun his past mistakes, Johnny takes on the impossible job of destroying the greatest AI ever created. Rival bounty hunters want to claim the prize first. Nothing is easy in paradise.

Hero Time, Wall-Running, Dashing and Grappling Hooks, Oh My

Turbo Overkill takes over-the-top to never-before-reached heights. Activate Hero Time (TM), a new form of slow motion with a twist. Build incredible speed by wall-running and dashing. Slide on your chainsaw leg, eviscerating foes and opening up bosses for critical damage, and go car-surfing on the hoods of flying cars. Blast away with the Twin Magnums, which lock-on and instagib several foes, the Boomer Shotgun and its attached grenade launcher, or the Telefragger sniper rifle, which teleports Johnny inside an enemy before they explode from within. The first-person shooter genre is about to get wild and fun again.

Race through two dozen stages packed with secrets, bonus arena stages, and white-knuckle combat puzzles. Find game-changing collectibles to unlock punishing modifiers like triple-monster-speed and insta-kill. Combine all of Johnny’s weapons and powers to outsmart, outgun and outrun the corrupted legions.

TL;DR

Kill a boss, get its augment (special power).

Play Spider-Man with your grappling hook.

One-up Duke Nukem with your chainsaw kick.

Kills = cash. Use cash to install augments, upgrade your weapons, and add new abilities in your talent tree.

Be a ghost runner while wall running.

Attack from above riding the hood of your flying car like a kung-furious badass.

Mini-rockets built into your robotic arm? Check.

This. List. Will. Grow. Wishlist the game to see it happen.

