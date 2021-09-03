Aliens: Fireteam Elite Debuts on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has raced up to first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 34th week of 2021.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite was the only new game in the top 10 as it debuted in sixth place. The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD drops from third to fourth place.

There are a total of five multiplatform games in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 34, 2021: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ghost Of Tsushima Minecraft The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Aliens: Fireteam Elite - NEW F1 2021 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Assassin's Cred Valhalla FIFA 21

