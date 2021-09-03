Game Boy Games Coming to Nintendo Switch Online, According to Another Report - News

/ 405 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo is reportedly working to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its Nintendo Switch Online service "really soon," according to a report released earlier this week from sources and insider NateDrake.

A second report from Eurogamer has corroborated these reports and stated other retro platforms are on the table to be added to Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch Online released in September 2018 and included 20 NES games at launch. Since its launch Nintendo has continued to add more NES games, as well as several SNES games starting in September 2019. There are now 88 NES and 56 SNES games playable on Nintendo Switch Online.

Nintendo Switch owners have been asking Nintendo to add games from more platforms like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles