Nintendo Skipping TGS 2021 - News

posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will be skipping Tokyo Game Show 2021 Online, which is scheduled to start on September 30 and run through October 3.

Nintendo via Twitter says it will not have a booth or show any titles. However, they will support other companies' indie games. Nintendo skipping TGS is not a surprise as they rarely directly appear during the event as they focus on its own Nintendo Directs.

"Regarding Tokyo Game Show 2021 which will be held from September 30, 2021, Nintendo will not [set up] a booth nor exhibit game titles," reads a translation of Nintendo's tweet via Siliconera. "We will only support exhibits of other companies’ indie games. People considering to attend the aforementioned event are advised not to make a mistake."

2021年9月30日から開催される「TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE」におきまして、任天堂はブースおよびゲームタイトルの出展をいたしません。他社インディーゲームの出展協力のみ行います。同イベントへの参加をご検討されている方は、お間違えのないよう、よろしくお願いいたします。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) September 3, 2021

Companies that will attend TGS 2021 Online include Xbox, Capcom, Bandai Namco, 505 Games, Konami, Sega, Square Enix, and many more.

