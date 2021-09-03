Lost Judgment DLC Release Schedule Revealed - News

Publisher Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced the DLC release schedule for Lost Judgment.

Here is the DLC release schedule:

Detective Essentials Pack (September 24 / Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition Early Access September 21) More detective dogs New skateboard and skate park Sky Spider drone and extract recipes Additional girlfriends Four more SEGA Master System games Fight Super Shin Amon

(September 24 / Digital Deluxe and Ultimate Edition Early Access September 21) School Stories Expansion Pack (October 26) New motorcycle, parts, and race course New dance club outfit and special moves New robot Spar with Kaito, Sugiura, and Higashi Take the new Boxing combat style to the streets

(October 26) The Kaito Files (spring 2022) New story and playable character, starring Kaito Approximately 10 hours of additional content

(spring 2022)

Check out more details on the DLC below:

Quick-Start Support Pack

This kit of useful items comes with all pre-orders and is available right at launch to kickstart your investigation. This includes the Wayfarer’s Lucky Cat to display in Yagami’s office and bring monetary fortune by distance travelled, Staminan Spark health items, and three Extract recipes to synthesize temporary combat buffs for throwable energy balls, fire-imbued attacks and rapid recovery.

Detective Essentials Pack

Available at launch to those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate Edition, this bundle further expands Yagami’s lifestyle, combat and detective accoutrements.

Detective and lifestyle content includes three new colors of shiba inu detective dogs, four additional playable SEGA Master System games (12 titles including Global Defense, Alien Syndrome, Fantasy Zone II: The Tears of Opa-Opa, and Sagaia) for Yagami’s office console, the rideable Hover Drive hoverboard with new skate park, and additional dateable characters. Combat perks includes six Extract recipes to temporarily empower Yagami with extraordinary abilities from ki lasers to telekinesis, and testing one’s might against Shin Amon in The Gauntlet special challenge mode.

School Stories Expansion Pack

Available on October 26 for those who pre-order the Digital Deluxe or Digital Ultimate Edition, this pack includes activities to deepen your interactions with the school’s clubs. Fight Yagami’s associates in the Boxing Ring as unique sparring partners, burn rubber with a new Bike Gang motorcycle and parts on a new course, strut a fresh costume and moves on the Dance Team, and a tinker with a new robot to reign supreme over the Robotics Club.

Additionally, Yagami takes boxing from the ring to the streets as a new fighting style that joins his default martial arts styles.

The Kaito Files Story Expansion

Play as Masaharu Kaito, Yagami’s hurricane of a partner, in The Kaito Files, an independent story scenario starring Kaito. Kaito is playable with his signature, full-power fighting style in this campaign. Available in Spring 2022 for Digital Ultimate Edition pre-orders.

