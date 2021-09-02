Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Standalone Release Available Tomorrow - News

/ 220 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have released a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the multiplayer mode for Ghost of Tsushima, which will get a standalone release tomorrow for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £15.99.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is already available in Ghost of Tsushima and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. The multiplayer mode will get a new update on the same day as the standalone release that adds the new Rivals Mode and Gear Mastery System.

View the trailer below:

Ghost of Tsushima is available now for the PlayStation 4 and Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles