Suezo from Monster Rancher is Playable in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Sega announced Suezo from Koei Tecmo’s Monster Rancher series will be available as DLC in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. The DLC will be available on October 5 for $4.99.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5.

