Labyrinth Legend is a Roguelite RPG, Launches in Spring 2022 for Switch - News

posted 1 hour ago

Publisher NIS America and developer Shinobi Games announced the roguelite RPG, Labyrinth Legend, will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in Spring 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!

New features coming to the Nintendo Switch release include a brand-new dungeon with new story elements and more powerful items. A new class also makes an appearance—the Nightcrawler—specializing in physical attacks. And lastly, local co-op will allow players to team up with family and friends to conquer the most difficult of dungeons.

Key Features:

Dungeon Discoveries – Enter auto-generated dungeons within the Labyrinth and gather various types of equipment to aid in your adventures.

– Enter auto-generated dungeons within the Labyrinth and gather various types of equipment to aid in your adventures. Adventures for Everyone – Dive into an easy-to-learn gameplay loop that focuses on the action—perfect for players of any skill level.

– Dive into an easy-to-learn gameplay loop that focuses on the action—perfect for players of any skill level. Beastly Bosses – Encounter larger-than-life bosses at the end of each dungeon that will put your skills to the test. Power up your character and decipher attack patterns to defeat the mightiest of adversaries!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

