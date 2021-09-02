Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 Announced for Console and PC - News

Inti Creates has announced Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch worldwide on January 27, 2022 for $24.99 / 2,980 yen.

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX released back in September 2019, and Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2 is its direct sequel! This new game takes the original speedy and stylish 2D action gameplay to the next level as Copen rips through enemies with his new “Break-Shift” form. His new destructive capabilities makes the high-speed action more satisfying than ever! Experience a new apeX of cutting-edge 2D action with Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 2!

1. 2D Action that Breaks New Ground!

With his new spinning blade weapon, the Razor Wheel, Copen rips through any enemy standing in his way as he traverse an enormous tower.

A wide variety of stages with powerful boss characters lurking in them await him inside.

After defeating a boss, Copen earns a new EX Weapon for his arsenal. He can use these weapons to target enemies’ weak points to bring them down faster; a key strategy to clearing stages and ascending the tower quickly.

Copen’s Bullit Dash that allows him to fly freely through the air has also been powered up! Super-stylish maneuvers reward those who master the Bullit Dash’s high-speed capabilities!

2. Rip Up Your Enemies at Break-Neck Speed!

Copen takes on all challenges by changing seamlessly between his two forms: the power-focused “Break-Shift” and the speed-enhanced “Bullit-Shift.”

Crush your enemies in Break-Shift to bank points and activate Overdrive!

In Overdrive, Copen can stay in Bullit-Shift mode longer, allowing him to zip through the air at high speed.

3. The Muse of Hope, Lola, is Lovelier than Ever Thanks to a Software Update! Her Songs Really Light up the Stage!

When Copen’s HP hits 0, Lola can transform and activate her Anthem skill to bring Copen back to life using the power of song.

Now she brings that recovery power to the frontlines with her newest and most adorable form, “Healing Mode!”

Lola can heal Copen to full HP at any time, as many times as needed—and for free!

When you’re on a roll and have built up over 1,000 Kudos points, Lola will heat up the battle with her song!

