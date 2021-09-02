3D Action Game ONI Announced by Clouded Leopard Entertainment - News

/ 259 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment and developer Kenei Design have announced 3D action game ONI (working title). It is developed in cooperation with Shueisha’s Game Creators Camp.

ONI will launch in 2022. Platforms for the game have yet to be announced.

View the teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Story

Break your enemy’s heart to reclaim your pride.

Kuuta, a demon, once challenged a man to a battle and was defeated.

At last, he arrives at Kisejima Island. He and his partner Kazemaru, whom he met on the island, overcome their ordeal as one, gaining new strength along the way.

This time, will the duo be able to achieve victory?

Join Kuuta on his adventure to get revenge against Momotaro, a demon masquerading as a man.

Development

This game was developed by the up-and-coming studio Kenei Design.

After designing artwork for Mistwalker, developer of Terra Battle and Fantasian, Kenei Design’s president, Kenei Hayama, decided to go solo. After assembling a dev team and creating his own style of games, Mr. Hayama’s exceptional design skills caught the attention of the Shueisha Game Creators Camp staff, and ONIwas officially selected for their project.

In addition, Masami Yamamoto has joined the project as a producer. Mr. Yamamoto presided over the creator auditions for Let’s Play Games! 2006 and PlayStation C.A.M.P. held at Sony Interactive Entertainment, and has been involved in numerous unique projects such as the What Did I Do To

Deserve This, My Lord? series and Tokyo Jungle. After he left the company to start his own, EPIGRAsm Inc., he was offered the position of producer for ONI by Mr. Hayama. Mr. Yamamoto also became an executive advisor for the Shueisha Game Creators Camp, taking on a new challenge in the field of indie games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles