Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 Arrives Summer 2022 for Switch

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Inti Creates announced Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch in summer 2022.

View a development report that was recorded in August below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3 is a true sequel to the Nintendo 3DS eShop titles Azure Striker Gunvolt (2014) and Azure Striker Gunvolt 2 (2016). Action Supervisor Keiji Inafune (LEVEL5 comcept CCO) joins forces once again with series director Yoshihisa Tsuda to create a brand new type of action game experience for Azure Striker Gunvolt fans old and new.

